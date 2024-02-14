The first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 continues on Wednesday as S.S. Lazio hosts Bayern Munich on Paramount+. Ciro Immobile and the Biancocelesti are eighth in the Serie A standings, but finished second in the Champions League group stage after playing well on home soil. They host a Bayern side that topped Group A in the last round of the tournament but are coming off a disappointing 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Lazio vs. Bayern Munich odds list Bayern as the -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Lazio listed as +420 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Lazio

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich date: Wednesday, Feb. 14

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich time: 3 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Italian Serie A picks for Bayern Munich vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Lazio vs. Bayern Munich, Green is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a +110 payout. The expert notes that a big part of Lazio's success in the group stage, as well as in league play, has been that they play a strong defensive game at home. They drew 1-1 against Atlético Madrid and defeated Feyenoord 1-0 and Celtic 2-0 at Stadio Olimpico, and they will push for a victory on Wednesday since the second leg will be in Munich.



Green also expects Bayern to play a tighter game after the letdown over the weekend against Leverkusen. Thomas Tuchel's job as team manager is on the line after the disappointing loss, and how he fields the team will be key to their success.



"The Bavarians are still among the favorites to lift the trophy at the end of the season, and they should ultimately reach the quarter-finals without too much trouble," Green told SportsLine. "However, the first leg in Rome could prove to be a tense affair, and a draw would not be the worst result for Bayern, so the German team could take a cautious, conservative approach to Wednesday's game." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.