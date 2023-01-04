Leeds United will take on West Ham United at 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Elland Road. Leeds are 3-3-2 at home, while West Ham United are 1-6-1 on the road. The latest Leeds vs. West Ham odds from Caesars Sportsbook list West Ham as the +160 favorites (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line, with Leeds the +165 underdog. A draw is priced at +235, and the over/under is set at 2.5. Before entering any Leeds vs. West Ham picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider James Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is 5-1 (+409) on his Champions League picks and was 8-4 (+490) on his final 12 World Cup plays (5-0 on over/under picks). He also went 14-9-1 on picks in his world soccer parlay article over the six weeks before the World Cup break.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on West Ham vs. Leeds and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his soccer picks. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Leeds vs. West Ham:

Leeds vs. West Ham money line: Leeds +165, West Ham +160, Draw +235

Leeds vs. West Ham over/under: 2.5 goals

Leeds vs. West Ham picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Leeds United

Leeds United took on Newcastle United on Saturday for the first time this season but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. The Peacocks and the Magpies finished up their game with a 0-0 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Leeds United, who haven't won a game since Nov. 5, 2022. The draw left them with a 4-8-4 record in Premier League play this season.

Leeds enter Wednesday's clash ranked 14th in the Premier League table, just two points clear of the relegation zone. The Peacocks have scored 23 goals this season, but conceded 29 times in their first 16 matches.

What you need to know about West Ham United

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for West Ham United, and their defeat on Friday extended their losing streak to five. The Hammers fell to Brentford 2-0. That's two games in a row now that West Ham United have lost by two goals. The loss dropped their Premier League season record down to 4-11-2.

Declan Rice is one of West Ham's main playmakers, having recorded one goal and two assists this season. Michail Antonio is also a scoring threat on the wing. He's racked up 58 goals and 28 assists in 211 appearances for West Ham.

How to make Leeds vs. West Ham picks

The expert has taken an in-depth look at the Leeds United vs. West Ham United showdown and locked in his most confident best bets. You can only get Holliman's English Premier League picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Leeds United vs. West Ham United? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back, all from the expert who's crushed his soccer picks, and find out.