Leicester City will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Leicester City are 2-2-5 at home, while Brighton & Hove Albion are 5-1-3 on the road. Leicester City can't catch a break as underdogs this season, and currently sit at 3-9 in that position. Their fans might not be happy, but their bettors might be: a $100 bet on Leicester to lose every game so far this season is now worth a hefty $1,942.60. Brighton & Hove Albion have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 5-2-4 when expecting a win.

The latest Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Brighton & Hove Albion as the +103 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Leicester City the +250 underdog. A draw is priced at +255, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals. Before entering any Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider James Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is 5-1 (+409) on his Champions League picks and was 8-4 (+490) on his final 12 World Cup plays (5-0 on over/under picks). He also went 14-9-1 on picks in his world soccer parlay article over the six weeks before the World Cup break.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion:

Leicester City vs. Brighton money line: Leicester +250, Brighton +103, Draw +255

Leicester City vs. Brighton over/under: 2.5 goals

Leicester City vs. Brighton picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Leicester City

Things haven't been easy for Leicester City, and their game last Saturday only extended their losing streak to four. The Foxes fell to Nottingham Forest 2-0. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Leicester City were shut out after they couldn't score in the second half either. The loss dropped their Premier League season record down to 5-2-12.

Leicester City currently sits in 15th-place in the Premier League standings, only two points clear of the relegation zone. The Foxes have scored 26 goals this season, while conceding 33 times.

What you need to know about Brighton & Hove Albion

Meanwhile, with their success against Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion have now tallied four blowout victories on the season. Brighton & Hove Albion blew past the Reds 3-0. The win over Liverpool bumped their Premier League season record up to 9-3-6.

Brighton are seventh in the English Premier League with 30 points and they've been clinical in front of goal in their most recent league games. In fact, the Seagulls have scored two or more goals in six of their last seven matches in the Premier League.

How to make Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion picks

The expert has taken an in-depth look at the Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion showdown and locked in his most confident best bets. You can only get Holliman's English Premier League picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back, all from the expert who's crushed his soccer picks, and find out.