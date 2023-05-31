Teams looking to start fast in the opening leg of their Concacaf Champions League Final face off when Léon of Liga MX battles Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer on Wednesday. Léon (14-10-10), coming off a 3-1 loss to Atletico San Luis, is just 1-2-3 over the past six matches. LAFC (7-1-4), coming off a 2-0 loss to the LA Galaxy on May 23 in the U.S. Open Cup, is 4-1-2 this month. Mexican teams have won 13 of the 14 championships in the competition, with the Seattle Sounders breaking that trend and coming away with last year's title.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at Léon Stadium in Léon, Mexico. Caesars Sportsbook lists Léon as the -119 favorites (risk $119 to win $100) in its latest Léon vs. LAFC odds, with Los Angeles FC the +305 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 139-109-7 on all soccer picks following the 2022 World Cup for SportsLine, returning more than 36 units for his followers. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Here are the betting lines and trends for LAFC vs. Léon:

Léon vs. LAFC spread: Léon -0.5 (-135), Los Angeles FC +0.5 (+105)

Léon vs. LAFC over/under: 2.5 goals

Léon vs. LAFC money line: Léon -119, Los Angeles FC +305, Draw +250

LEON: They had a 9-4-4 home record in Mexican Liga action

LAFC: Los Angeles FC is 2-1-3 for nine points in road matches this season

Why you should back Léon

Forward Lucas Di Yorio helps power the Léon offense. In 33 matches, including 30 starts, he's registered 11 goals and two assists. The 26-year-old Argentinian scored a goal in the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals against Violette AC in a 5-0 win. He also added an assist in a 2-1 first leg loss at Tigres UANL in the semifinals. In his senior career since 2016, Di Yorio has 41 goals in 106 appearances with a number of different clubs.

Also helping power Léon is forward Victor Davila. In 30 appearances, including 26 starts, he has registered nine goals and four assists. He scored Léon's only goal in a 3-1 loss to Atletico San Luis on May 7. In that match, he took two shots, including one on target. He also scored in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on April 25.

Why you should back LAFC

Forward Denis Bouanga has been red hot for Los Angeles FC. He has four goals in the past five matches, including in a 1-1 draw at Nashville on April 22. In that match, he scored a goal on six shots, including four on target. He scored a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Austin FC on April 8. In that match, he also took six shots with four being on target. The 28-year-old Frenchman has 10 goals and two assists in 12 appearances, including 10 starts.

Forward Carlos Vela is also off to a solid start to the MLS season. In 12 appearances, the 34-year-old from Mexico, has four goals and five assists. He is coming off a goal in a 2-1 win over San Jose on May 20. He is in his sixth season with Los Angeles FC, and has registered 73 goals in 130 MLS matches.

How to make LAFC vs. Léon picks

