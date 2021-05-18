Paramount+ is your new home for the top soccer in Argentina with coverage of Liga Profesional de Futbol, Copa de la Liga Profesional, and, beginning in 2022, the Supercopa Argentina.

Soccer fans will be able to stream every club competition match live each season through 2024, with more than 400 matches available on Paramount+ this year alone. That means you'll get to watch storied Argentine clubs such as Boca Juniors, River Plate, Racing, Independiente, San Lorenzo, Velez Sarsfield, Estudiantes and Lionel Messi's childhood club, Newell's Old Boys.

The Copa de la Liga Profesional group stage concluded on May 9, and quarterfinal matchups are a doozy, featuring Boca Juniors and River Plate in a single-elimination knockout. The champion will book a ticket to the group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Coverage will continue with the 2021 Liga Profesional de Futbol beginning in July after the conclusion of the 2021 Copa America, with additional details to be announced at a later date.

Below you'll find the standings, schedule and start times for the remainder of the matches.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Quarterfinals



(All times U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, May 15

Estudiantes 0 (1), Independiente 0 (4)

Colon 1 (5), Talleres 1 (3)

Sunday, May 16

Velez Sarsfield 0 (2), Racing 0 (4)

Boca Juniors 1 (4), River Plate 1 (2)



Semifinals

Saturday, May 22

Colon vs. Independiente, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, May 23

Racing vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Final

Sunday, May 30

Format

Twenty-six clubs are split into two groups in round robin play, meaning everyone in Group A will square off against each other. Ditto for Group B. That leaves us with 12 of the 13 matchdays covered. Each team will get one matchup against a team from its rival group. For example: River Plate in Group A played Boca Juniors in Group B on March 14.

The top four teams will advance to the knockout stage. The winner of the group will be paired against the fourth-placed team from the opposite group in the quarterfinals. The knockout stage is single elimination and the winner of the Copa de la Liga will book a ticket to the Copa Libertadores next season, South America's most prestigious competition.

Standings

Group A

POS TEAM PLD W D L GD PTS 1. Colon 13 7 4 2 +13 25 2. Estudiantes 13 6 4 3 +6 22 3. River Plate 13 6 3 4 +14 21 4. Racing 13 6 3 4 +2 21 5. San Lorenzo 13 6 3 4 0 21 6. Banfield 13 5 5 3 +2 20 7. Argentinos Juniors 13 5 4 4 +3 19 8. Rosario Central 13 5 3 5 -2 18 9. Central Cordoba 13 4 5 4 -3 17 10. Godoy Cruz 13 4 3 6 -6 15 11. Platense 13 4 2 7 -7 14 12. Arsenal 13 3 3 7 -12 12 13. Aldosivi 13 3 2 8 -6 11

Group B

POS TEAM PLD W D L GD PTS 1. Velez Sarsfield 13 10 1 2 +10 31 2. Boca Juniors 13 6 4 3 +10 22 3. Independiente 13 6 2 5 +6 20 4. Talleres 13 5 5 3 +3 20 5. Lanus 13 6 1 6 0 19 6. Union 13 4 7 2 -2 19 7. Atletico Tucuman 13 5 3 5 +4 18 8. Gimnasia 13 3 6 4 -5 15 9. Huracan 13 2 7 4 -3 13 10. Patronato

13 4 0 9 -5 12 11. Defensa y Justicia 13 3 3 7 -6 12 12. Sarmiento 13 2 6 5 -9 12 13. Newell's Old Boys 13 2 5 6 -7 11

Completed matches



Matchday 7

Friday, March 26

Lanus 4, Patronato 2



Union 0, Sarmiento, 0

Saturday, March 27

Platense 1, Colon 3

Aldosivi 1, Banfield 1

Argentinos Juniors 3, Arsenal 2

Rosario Central 2, Central Cordoba 2



Sunday, March 28

Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Defensa y Justicia 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

River Plate 0, Racing 0

Independiente 1, Boca Juniors 1

Monday, March 29

Estudiantes 0, San Lorenzo 2

Atletico Tucuman 2, Newell's Old Boys 2

Huracan 1, Gimnasia, 1

Matchday 8

Friday, April 2

Patronato 2, Aldosivi 0

San Lorenzo 2, Rosario Central 0

Central Cordoba 0, Platense 1

Saturday, April 3

Talleres 3, Independiente,1

Gimnasia 2, Lanus 4

Sarmiento 1, Atletico Tucuman 2

Boca Juniors 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Arsenal 0, River Plate 0

Sunday, April 4

Newell's Old Boys 2, Huracan 2



Colon 0, Argentinos Juniors 0

Velez Sarsfield 4, Union 1

Racing 2, Godoy Cruz 4

Monday, April 5

Banfield 2, Estudiantes 2

Matchday 9

Friday, April 9

Platense 2, San Lorenzo 4

Saturday, April 10

Estudiantes 1, Aldosivi 0



Defensa y Justicia 2, Talleres 2

Racing 1, Independiente 0

Sunday, April 11

Godoy Cruz 2, Arsenal 3

Argentinos Juniors 0, Central Cordoba 0

Patronato 4, Gimnasia 1



Rosario Central 3, Banfield 1



Union 1, Boca Juniors 0

River Plate 3, Colon 2

Monday, April 12

Huracan 3, Sarmiento 0



Lanus 1, Newell's Old Boys 3

Atletico Tucuman 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

Matchday 10

Friday, April 16

Talleres 3, Union 0

Aldosivi 0, Rosario Central 1

Velez Sarsfield 2 Huracan 0

Central Cordoba 0 vs. River Plate 5

Saturday, April 17

Newell's Old Boys 2, Patronato 0



Sarmiento 1, Lanus 0

San Lorenzo 1, Argentinos Juniors 1

Boca Juniors 3, Atletico Tucuman 1

Sunday, April 18

Colon 2, Godoy Cruz 2

Estudiantes 0, Gimnasia 0

Arsenal 2, Racing 1

Independiente 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Monday, April 19

Banfield 0, Platense 1

Matchday 11

Friday, April 22

Godoy Cruz 1, Central Cordoba, 0

Saturday, April 23

Patronato 1, Sarmiento 0

Argentinos Juniors 1, Banfield 1

Huracan 0, Boca Juniors 2

Union 0, Independiente 0

Sunday, April 24

Lanus 1, Velez Sarsfield 2

Defensa y Justicia 0, Arsenal 1

Racing 2, Colon 1

River Plate 1, San Lorenzo 2

Rosario Central 0, Estudiantes 1



Atletico Tucuman 2, Talleres 3

Monday, April 26

Platense 0, Aldosivi 2

Gimnasia 2, Newell's Old Boys 1

Matchday 12

Friday, April 30

Velez Sarsfield 1, Patronato 0

Colon 2, Arsenal 0

Sunday, May 2

Boca Juniors 1, Lanus 0

Defensa y Justicia 0, Union 1

Independiente 0, Atletico Tucuman 1

San Lorenzo 1, Godoy Cruz 0

Talleres 1, Huracan 1

Banfield 1, River Plate 0

Aldosivi 1, Argentinos Juniors 3



Central Cordoba 1, Racing 0

Rosario Central 3, Newell's Old Boys 0

Monday, May 3

Sarmiento 0, Gimnasia 0

Estudiantes 2, Platense 0

Matchday 13

Saturday, May 8

Godoy Cruz 0, Banfield 1

Gimnasia 0, Velez Sarsfield 5



Atletico Tucuman 5, Defensa y Justicia 0

Patronato 1, Boca Juniors 0

Sunday, May 9