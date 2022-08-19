Paris Saint-Germain head north on Sunday in their first major test of the Ligue 1 season when they face Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy. Les Dogues have started solidly under Paulo Fonseca and are second in the early-season table with four points from six which makes it a top-two clash after just two rounds of fixtures. PSG have hit five in each of their two opening games, but Christophe Galtier's side will face more of a challenge when he leads his players in Lille where he won the Championnat title two seasons ago.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Aug. 21 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stade Pierre Mauroy -- Lille, France

TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: LOSC +550; Draw +360; PSG -225 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

LOSC: A 4-1 home win over AJ Auxerre was followed up by a draw away at FC Nantes which represents a decent start to this term given the changes being made to the squad. Renato Sanches returns as a PSG player despite starting this campaign with Lille and Canada international Jonathan David remains with LOSC and has started the season with two goals and two assists. Although the visitors will be favorites, the hosts have the quality to cause Les Parisiens some problems this weekend with Remy Cabella also returning to form since his summer move to Stade Pierre Mauroy.

PSG: This week has been dominated by speculation over a rift between superstar pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar which Galtier wasted little time in addressing in his Friday press conference ahead of the trip north: "There is no unease," said the French tactician. "We saw each other the next day to say what there was to say. I tell you that in total sincerity.

"They were a trio last year and we have seen more of Neymar and Lionel [Messi] so far because Kylian has been absent. The trio was very effective last week. The players are constantly looking for each other. It is a real trio in my eyes -- not a pair. It is easy to integrate a player like Kylian."

On the topic of penalties which has been an issue in the past too when Edinson Cavani was the regular taker before Neymar's arrival, Galtier also pointed out that the likes of Messi and even Sergio Ramos can also take spot kicks while he rejected the idea that the Brazilian could be about to leave.

"Lionel can take penalties, Sergio too," said the former Lille boss. "There is what I want during the game and then the reality of the actual match. I think that it is very important for our attackers to score goals. Not just for stats, but also for confidence. That said, coaches are not on the pitch mid-game so it is up to the players to decide -- they can gift their teammate to boost their confidence.

"There are always surprises in the transfer window. I have not had Neymar asking to leave. He trains well each day and is playing well. I do not feel like I am seeing somebody on standby. The transfer window remains the transfer window, though."

Prediction

Pick: PSG should be able to win this one, but Lille will likely run them closer than Clermont Foot 63 and Montpellier HSC were able to. There might only be a goal or two in it but with Neymar and Messi on fire early on this season and Mbappe keen to make up for a little lost time, LOSC will find it hard to keep the capital outfit at bay for the entire 90 minutes. Both teams scoring and PSG winning by a one or two-goal margin sounds about right.