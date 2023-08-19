On Saturday, one team will lift their first trophy in club history as the Leagues Cup final will take place at GEODIS Park in Nashville at 9 p.m. ET. The match will pit two expansion clubs who got to this point in different ways against each other. Since both have already qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup, the real prize is etching themselves in history by not only winning their first trophy but also winning the first edition of the revamped Leagues Cup. Adding to the drama is just how much these teams are a study in contrasts. Nashville have built a squad behind reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar but Miami have burst on the scene after adding Lionel Messi to the squad.

While Messi was obviously expected to lift Miami to new heights, few could've expected his first six games to be this explosive, producing five wins, nine goals and an assist for him and an appearance in a cup final. Miami have been able to win without two of their newest signings even begin available due to visa paperwork, so they're just getting started. Messi has been at the center of the club's resurgence but he hasn't been alone as his supporting cast will also need to play a large part in the final.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Aug. 19 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 19 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : xGEODIS Park -- Nashville, Tennessee

: xGEODIS Park -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Inter Miami will win if...

They can contain Sam Surridge and Mukhtar. For years Nashville's weakness has been that if a team can contain Mukhtar -- which is quite hard to do -- they can win the match. But with Surridge joining from Nottingham Forest, that is no longer the case. Like Messi, Surridge has notched a goal in each appearance for his new club for a total of three goals and one assist so far. Involved in both goals for Nashville to get them past Monterrey, he is proving to be just the partner that Mukhtar needed.

While Miami was able to limit the Philadelphia Union to only one goal, they didn't look good while doing it with the Union having chances in possession that they couldn't convert. If Nashville are given similar chances, it won't end as well with the team being able to make Miami pay defensively.

Nashville will win if...

Even though everything is about Messi, the final isn't about Messi. We've covered how this is a different club since Messi signed, with the Argentine scoring the most goals in Leagues Cup, putting the most shots on target, and also scoring the most goals from free kicks. But, not only do teams focus too much on Messi, there is also the intimidation factor that going up against one of the world's best brings into the match.

Gary Smith will do his best to make sure his team is prepared to avoid that, but keeping composure is easier said than done at the moment. Miami are averaging 3.8 goals per game since Messi's arrival so Nashville will certainly need to score if they are to win the match. With Mukhtar and Surridge, Nashville have the pieces, but they need to be ready for the moment. If Nashville aren't intimidated they can win.

Prediction

Messi and Miami have been unstoppable and will prove to do so yet again with Messi scoring again to lead the Herons to their first trophy in club history. Score: Nashville 1, Miami 3