Following the shortest offseason in league history, MLS will return with Inter Miami hosting Real Salt Lake at the newly-named Chase Stadium. With Luis Suarez set to debut in MLS, the Herons are aware that all eyes will be on them this season but playing two matches during the week, they'll have a unique challenge out of the gate balancing two matches after a jam-packed preseason. Tata Martino has confirmed that the duo is fit and will be able to play 90 minutes if needed while new signing, defender Nico Freire, is questionable coming off of a leg injury.

It's unlikely that Suarez and Messi would play 90 out of the gate especially as Miami have a lengthy injury list. Facundo Farias, Benjamin Cremaschi, Ian Fray, Franco Negri, and Robbie Robinson will all be unavailable to start the season. Real Salt Lake will also need to wait for new signing Matt Crooks to make his debut in midfield as he'll be unavailable for the match. After finishing fifth in the Western Conference last season, Pablo Mastroeni and RSL will want to get out of the gate quickly especially when they can make a statement by toppling Miami.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Feb. 21 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Feb. 21 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

None | MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -180; Draw +340; Real Salt Lake +425

Storylines

Inter Miami: The Herons will score their fair share of goals but defensively there are concerns. If Messi and Suarez can't combine for 40 goals this season, will Miami have enough firepower to win the Eastern Conference? It's going to be fascinating to see how Miami attack this season especially with Concacaf Champions Cup play right around the corner as well.

Real Salt Lake: All eyes will be on Diego Luna, Salt Lake's attacking midfielder who also helped the United States qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Luna's seven league goals were the 10th-best mark of players 24 and under in the league last season and he also added three assists to go along with them as his direct style can trouble a Miami defense that lost a lot with Kamal Miller heading to Portland. But Luna isn't the only attacking threat as a full season of Cristian Arango on the team will be a dangerous thing for defenses.

Prediction

After going behind early Miami will get a few goals back but it won't be enough as the first match of the season ends in a well-deserved draw. Pick: Inter Miami 2, Real Salt Lake 2