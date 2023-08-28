Happy Monday, everybody! What a weekend it was with Lionel Messi and Christian Pulisic not far from the headlines across the world's major soccer leagues. The legendary Argentina world champion was at it again as Inter Miami won on the road in Major League Soccer while the USMNT captain scored in consecutive games for new club Milan. As if that was not enough, there have been further developments in the Luis Rubiales scandal which threatens to descend into further farce. I am Jonathan Johnson bringing you the best bits ahead of this new week in the world of soccer.

Messi's hot start to life in America continues

Major League Soccer this past weekend got what it has been waiting for since Messi's arrival as an Inter Miami player earlier this summer. The legendary Argentina international scored the second goal for Tata Martino's side in a 2-0 win away at New York Red Bulls to mark his MLS debut with another decisive contribution. Despite starting on the bench and coming in on the hour mark, Messi delighted the Red Bull Arena crowd by continuing his strong early form in America.

Thanks to both the Leagues Cup and the U.S. Open Cup, the South American has already secured silverware and continental competition for next season. Messi racked up 10 goals from his first eight non-MLS appearances and was scoreless in just one of those -- most recently against FC Cincinnati in the U.S. Open Cup, although he did find the back of the net during the penalty shootout. With two-goal hauls in three consecutive games at the start of his Leagues Cup run, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star set the bar high before he even touched a ball in MLS.

However, Messi continued that impressive form into league play with a trademark finish after what was seemingly effortless buildup play to outwit the NYRB defense. If that was not enough, the three-point haul finally lifted Inter Miami off of bottom spot as Martino seeks to lead an improbable turnaround to reach the playoffs. Messi has been vocal about his happiness since moving from Paris to Miami and that is reflected in what we are seeing on the field at present.

Even if his fast start statistically does not hold up now that MLS play has restarted, this past weekend in New Jersey has shown that American soccer's new superstar attraction is ready to give spectators up and down the country the glimpses of magic that they have been waiting to see for months. With the news that Inter Miami might be deprived of his services during the upcoming international periods, it will be interesting to see how Martino and his new teammates fare trying to keep this revival in form. Pardeep Cattry was at the match in New York to take in the experience.

Cattry: "Messi mania was hard to avoid in and around Harrison, New Jersey, where the path to Red Bull Arena was lined with vendors selling unlicensed merchandise that included jerseys, scarves, flags and bucket hats emblazoned with the player's name. Music, air horns and excited chatter served as the pre-match soundtrack. Inside, multi-hyphenate Lin-Manuel Miranda , rapper French Montana and soccer stars Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis settled into their seats. It was a Messi-themed festival, an experience that follows the World Cup winner everywhere he goes but is only reserved solely for his presence."

Two in two for rejuvenated Christian Pulisic in Milan



Pulisic is loving Serie A life with Milan so far after the USMNT captain scored his second goal in as many games after he tallied against Torino this past weekend. The American was on target in his Rossoneri debut on the road at Bologna on the opening day of the new season of calcio and he followed that up with another on his home bow.

It is early days in Pulisic's time with Milan, but the early signs are good with immediate goals to settle him into his new surroundings, win the confidence of his teammates and justify the club's decision to move for him this summer. It was also telling that fellow attacker and two-goal penalty hero Olivier Giroud played down reports post-game that Milan are looking to reinforce their attack with PSG's Hugo Ekitike being heavily linked of late.

Should Pulisic build on this fast start in the games leading into Milan's UEFA Champions League involvement (and remember you can catch all the action from both Serie A and the Champions League on Paramount+), then continental soccer could really see him hit his stride. The USMNT talisman lost his way with Chelsea and was stagnating at Stamford Bridge before his summer switch but is wasting not time in blowing away the cobwebs of Cobham.

U.S. soccer is understandably reveling in Messi's strong start to life with Inter Miami, but USMNT fans can be equally as stoked regarding Pulisic's, so far successful, relaunch at San Siro. With Folarin Balogun also expected to complete a move to Monaco for improved game time, there is much to be excited about surrounding the Stars and Stripes at club and international level with increased eyes on the soccer scene of late.

For more on Pulisic's hot start make sure to check out the Morning Footy crew breaking it all down.

