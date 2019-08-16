Liverpool down to third goalkeeper after backup Adrian injured by fan in Super Cup win over Chelsea

The question as to whether Liverpool could survive without star goalkeeper Alisson has now transformed into whether they can do it without him and potentially backup Adrian. After the Brazilian goalkeeper was ruled out for 1-2 months with a calf injury, Adrian filled in on Wednesday and was the hero as the Reds won the UEFA Super Cup, beating Chelsea 5-4 in penalty kicks. During the celebration after the penalty-kick win, Adrian injured his ankle after his teammates and fans rushed the field. The fan went to celebrate with the team, slid as he was being tackled by security and crashed into the Liverpool players, making contact with the goalkeeper. Take a look 30 seconds in:

Did anyone see this slide tackle by some idiot after the shoot out... what the heck man!! #LFC #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/hJrGpiguMd — Reaaz Ahmed (@ReaazAhmed) August 16, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday that the goalkeeper will need to be assessed by the medical staff ahead of Saturday's game as the Reds face Southampton at 10 a.m. ET -- watch it on fuboTV (Try for free).

"I really don't understand it. Why, in the world of social media where you are all on it, when we were all together, a supporter jumped over something, was chased by some security guys, slipped and kicked [Adrian's] ankle. Crazy," Klopp said.

"Yesterday it was swollen. Today I spoke to him and he said it is better, much better than yesterday, but we have to see."

If Adrian can't go, Andy Lonergan is expected to start. He's a 35-year-old who has never started a Premier League game and has played for Preston North End, Leeds, Bolton, Fulham and others.