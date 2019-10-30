Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Football League Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Liverpool welcomes Arsenal to Anfield on Wednesday in the League Cup fourth round, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals. Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the third round in late September but has since dealt with inconsistent performances in the Premier League. Liverpool saw off Milton Keynes Dons on the road last round, winning 2-0.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

League Cup: Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 30



: Wednesday, Oct. 30 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET



: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Anfield (Liverpool, England)



: Anfield (Liverpool, England) TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds are arguably the strongest team in England and will be the favorites here, but with important clashes coming up in the Premier League and the Champions League, it will be interesting to see how many minutes young players get. This is the perfect game for key role players like Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri to get significant minutes.

Arsenal: The Gunners lost at Sheffield United and then drew Crystal Palace at home as the pressure mounts on Unai Emery. Even Jose Mourinho is keeping an eye on the situation. This team's so inconsistent at both ends of the pitch, and the priority here has to be defend in numbers, get the ball out of the back quickly and watch for those diagonal runs.

Prediction

The Reds put the Gunners away in the first 60 minutes to move on.

Pick: Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1