It's a showdown between the top two teams in the league Saturday when Liverpool host Arsenal in a 2023-24 English Premier League match at Anfield. Arsenal (12-3-2) are one point ahead of second-place Liverpool (11-5-1) in the Premier League table entering Matchweek 18. The Gunners bounced back from their second league loss, 1-0 at Aston Villa, by beating Brighton 2-0 last Sunday. The Reds are on a 10-match unbeaten run in Premier League play and come off a 0-0 home draw with Manchester United last weekend.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET in Liverpool, England. The latest Liverpool vs. Arsenal odds list the Reds as +140 home favorites (risk $100 to win $140). The Gunners are +180 underdogs, a draw is +250 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Liverpool are -0.5 (+135) in handicap betting, with Arsenal +0.5 (-180). Before locking in any Arsenal vs. Liverpool picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+2.75 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+2.42) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others.

Now, Green has broken down Liverpool vs. Arsenal from every angle and just revealed his picks and EFL Cup predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. Arsenal spread: Liverpool -0.5 (+135)

Liverpool vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Arsenal money line: Liverpool +140, Arsenal +180, Draw +250

LIV: Have scored at least twice in 12 of 17 EPL matches.

ARS: Have conceded one or fewer in 13 league games.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds are 7-3-0 in the past 10 home meetings with their rivals from London and have scored at least once in 15 straight EPL meetings. There are few venues in world football that are tougher to play in than Anfield, and both of Arsenal's losses have come to top-six sides on the road. The Gunners have scored 13 goals in away games this season, compared to 22 at the Emirates, and are plus-6 in away goals. Liverpool are 7-1-0 in league play at Anfield, with a plus-16 goal differential (21-5).

Liverpool have one of the league's top goal-scorers in Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian star is second in the EPL in both goals (11) and total shots (49) and also has seven assists. The Reds rallied from a two-goal deficit in the last meeting, but they had a 21-9 advantage in shots and held the ball for 59% of the match. Darwin Nunez has scored four goals and set up five for Liverpool, and Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have given the Reds more urgency and creativity in midfield. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Arsenal

Both of the Gunners' losses were by 1-0 scores, at Aston Villa and Newcastle. They are 5-1-2 in away matches, conceding just seven goals, and they jumped out to an impressive early lead in their last trip to Anfield. The Gunners don't rely on one player to score goals and have many who can bury their chances. Seven Arsenal players have scored at least three, but Bukayo Saka (five goals, six assists) and Martin Odegaard (four goals, two assists) are the catalysts.

Eddie Nketiah (five goals), Gabriel Jesus (three) and Gabriel Martinelli (two) all cause major problems for defenders. Saka and Odegaard are both in the league's top 10 for key passes, with Saka third (42). Midfielder Declan Rice is second in passes into the final third (130) and is a key cog alongside Odegaard. Kai Havertz also has the pace to create problems, and he and Jesus scored in the victory against Brighton. Arsenal had 26 shots and put nine on net in that match. See which team to pick here.

How to make Liverpool vs. Arsenal picks

Green has broken down Saturday's EPL showdown from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He also has locked in three confident best bets, including two that pay plus money, and is offering a full breakdown of this Premier League match. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Liverpool vs. Arsenal on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Arsenal vs. Liverpool have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.