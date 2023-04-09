Arsenal will try to pass another test and break a string of futility at Anfield when they take on Liverpool in an English Premier League match Sunday. Arsenal (23-3-3) entered the weekend on a seven-game league win streak and had an eight-point lead atop the Premier League table. They saw that lead reduced on Saturday as second-place Manchester City beat last-place Southampton. Liverpool (12-7-9) are struggling, sitting eighth in the Premier League table after finishing one point behind league champion Man City last season. Still, they have played well at Anfield and have a strong history against the Gunners there. Arsenal won the reverse fixture 3-2 in October at the Emirates.

Kickoff in Liverpool, England is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Both teams are listed at +160 (risk $100 to win $160) in the latest Liverpool vs. Arsenal odds from Caesars Sportsbook. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total match goals is set at 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. Arsenal spread: Liverpool -0.5 (+150)

Liverpool vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Arsenal money line: Liverpool +160, Arsenal +160, Draw +240

Liverpool: The Reds have a 16-2 goal advantage in their past six home EPL matches.

Arsenal: The Gunners have posted nine clean sheets in their 14 EPL games on the road.

Why you should back Arsenal



The Gunners have scored at least three goals in six of the seven victories on their run, and the past two were by 4-1 scores. Gabriel Jesus is healthy and scored twice in a rout of Leeds last Saturday. He has been eased back from injury and has seven goals and five assists in 17 matches. He rejoined an attack that also features Gabriel Martinelli (13 goals), Bukayo Saka (12 goals, 10 assists) and Martin Odegaard (10 goals, seven assists). Leandro Trossard, who scored seven goals in the first half of the season with Brighton, including a hat trick at Anfield, has seven assists in 11 games.

Saka scored twice in the 3-2 victory against the Reds in October, getting the winner from the penalty spot. He also had two goals in a 4-1 victory against Crystal Palace before the break. The Gunners are plus-43 in goal differential on the strength of 70 goals, second-most in the league. They have been the EPL's best road team, going 11-1-2 with 28 goals and nine conceded in the 14 matches.

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds are having a roller-coaster season, mostly because of injuries and ineffectiveness in the back. Still, they can do a lot of damage in the attacking end and are never easy to beat at Anfield. Nine of their 12 victories have come at home, and Arsenal haven't taken all three points there in an EPL match since 2012 (0-8-2). Liverpool have won six straight league meetings at Anfield, netting at least three goals in each and outscoring the Gunners 22-4. The most recent matchup there was a 4-0 Reds victory in November 2021, when Mohamed Salah opened the scoring.

Salah has 12 goals and seven assists and is third in the league in shots (81) behind Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. Darwin Nunez (eight goals) averages almost five shots per 90 minutes, most in the league. Roberto Firmino (eight goals, four assists) and Cody Gakpo (four goals in 11 matches) add to the danger for opposing defenses. Key defenders Andy Robertson (six assists) and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who can create major problems with their crosses, sat out most of Tuesday's match. Salah and Gakpo also started on the bench, so the Reds should be ready.

