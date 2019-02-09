Liverpool vs. Bournemouth: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Reds have dropped four points over their last two games and need a win
Liverpool returns to action in the Premier League this weekend on Matchday 26, and the Reds find themselves in second place. Due to a game being moved up for Manchester City because of their upcoming participation in the League Cup final, Pep Guardiola's team beat Everton on Wednesday to move into first place on goal differential with one extra game played.
The pressure is on Jurgen Klopp's team now as it has 62 points, just like City, but a goal differential that is seven less than City's.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 9
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Anfield Stadium
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Liverpool -455 / Bournemouth +1050 / Draw +520
Storylines
Liverpool: After having led the league for the last couple months, Liverpool has to pick things up or potentially fall behind City. The Reds have dropped four points over their last two games, settling for draws against Leicester City and West Ham. With some tricky matches to come against Manchester United, Watford and Everton, this stretch may end up being the most important of the season for Liverpool with Champions League matches against Bayern Munich also on the horizon.
Bournemouth: The Cherries are in 10th place with 33 points and more than safe. The club is nine points clear of the drop zone and putting together another fantastic Premier League campaign. The team is coming off a 2-0 loss at Cardiff City that was the result of a very poor display, but the club did beat Chelsea 4-0 on Jan. 30.
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth prediction
The Reds find their footing with a goal fest in which Mohamed Salah scores three times in the first hour.
Pick: Liverpool (-455)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Fire kills 10 at Flamengo's youth center
The fire swept through the youth team's training facilities in the early morning on Friday
-
El Clasico: Real earns draw at Barca
Real Madrid left Camp Nou on even footing with Barca
-
Barca-Real Madrid: El Clasico preview
The first leg may not include Lionel Messi
-
Messi on Barca's squad for El Clasico
Messi was treated for a leg injury during Barca's last game
-
Clasico lineups: Messi starts on bench
The most prolific goalscorer in El Clasico history could sit this one out due to a leg inj...
-
City vs. Everton preview
City can go top of the table on Wednesday