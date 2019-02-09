Liverpool vs. Bournemouth: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Liverpool returns to action in the Premier League this weekend on Matchday 26, and the Reds find themselves in second place. Due to a game being moved up for Manchester City because of their upcoming participation in the League Cup final, Pep Guardiola's team beat Everton on Wednesday to move into first place on goal differential with one extra game played.

The pressure is on Jurgen Klopp's team now as it has 62 points, just like City, but a goal differential that is seven less than City's.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Date : Saturday, Feb. 9



: Saturday, Feb. 9 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Anfield Stadium



: Anfield Stadium TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -455 / Bournemouth +1050 / Draw +520

Storylines

Liverpool: After having led the league for the last couple months, Liverpool has to pick things up or potentially fall behind City. The Reds have dropped four points over their last two games, settling for draws against Leicester City and West Ham. With some tricky matches to come against Manchester United, Watford and Everton, this stretch may end up being the most important of the season for Liverpool with Champions League matches against Bayern Munich also on the horizon.

Bournemouth: The Cherries are in 10th place with 33 points and more than safe. The club is nine points clear of the drop zone and putting together another fantastic Premier League campaign. The team is coming off a 2-0 loss at Cardiff City that was the result of a very poor display, but the club did beat Chelsea 4-0 on Jan. 30.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth prediction

The Reds find their footing with a goal fest in which Mohamed Salah scores three times in the first hour.

Pick: Liverpool (-455)