Liverpool looks to stay red hot and move closer to fourth place on the English Premier League table when they take on Brentford on Saturday at Anfield. Liverpool (17-9-8) have won six matches in a row and will look to improve to 13-1-4 on their home field this season. Brentford (12-8-14) have earned 19 points on the road this season and are still within striking distance of qualifying for next season's Europa League. The Bees, who are coming off a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in their last match, beat Liverpool 3-1 in January.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -225 favorites (risk $225 to win $100) in its latest Liverpool vs. Brentford odds, with Brentford the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Brentford:

Liverpool vs. Brentford spread: Liverpool -1.5 (+115), Brentford +1.5 (-145)

Liverpool vs. Brentford over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Brentford money line: Liverpool -225, Draw +360, Brentford +550

LIV: The Reds have a goal differential of plus-24 in Premier League action

BREN: Brentford have scored 52 goals in 2022-2023, seventh-best in the Premier League

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds are led by forward Mohamed Salah, who leads the team with 18 goals and eight assists. He has scored goals in each of the last two matches and five goals in Liverpool's last five matches. During that stretch, he has taken 14 shots, including five on target. The 30-year-old from Egypt is in his sixth season with the Reds, and has scored 136 goals in 214 appearances in league play.

Also helping power Liverpool is forward Darwin Nunez, who has nine goals and three assists in 28 appearances, including 18 starts, on the season. Nunez had a shot in the 1-0 win over Fulham on Wednesday, and has one goal and three shots with one on target over the past five matches. His goal during that stretch came in the 6-1 win at Leeds on April 17. The 23-year-old from Uruguay is in his first season with the Reds. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees have gotten a lot of scoring from forward Ivan Toney, who leads the side with 20 goals and four assists in 32 starts. He is coming off a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. He has scored three times and launched 15 shots, including five on target over the past five matches. Earlier in the year, he scored three times in a 5-2 win over Leeds, and has two goals in two other matches.

Midfielder Bryan Mbeumo from Cameroon has also helped fuel Brentford's offense. In the 2-0 win at Chelsea on April 26, he scored a goal on two shots. He has six goals and seven assists in 34 appearances, including 32 starts, and has taken 55 shots, including 24 on target. The 23-year-old is in his fourth season with the Bees, and has 33 goals in 155 EPL appearances. See which team to pick here.

How to make Brentford vs. Liverpool picks

