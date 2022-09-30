Liverpool are hoping the international break erased any bad vibes as they prepare to host Brighton & Hove Albion in an English Premier League match on Saturday. The 2021-22 league runner-up defeated champion Manchester City 3-1 in the FA Community Shield just before the Premier League season began. Then the Reds (2-3-1) went without a victory in their first three matches, but they seemed to be getting on track before the break. They are unbeaten in their past three but are eighth in the table and haven't been nearly as dominant as they were last season. That might not be good news against Brighton (4-1-1), who are a surprising fourth and have had unusual success against the Reds recently. The Seagulls haven't played since Sept. 4, and Liverpool's last league match was Sept. 3. The Reds have played two Champions League games since then, the most recent on Sept. 17.

Kickoff at Anfield in Liverpool, England is set for 10 a.m. ET. Liverpool is a -270 favorite (risk $270 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Liverpool vs. Brighton odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Brighton is a +700 underdog, a draw is priced at +400 and the Over/Under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any Brighton vs. Liverpool picks or English Premier League predictions, be sure you see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 128-93-1 in his soccer picks in 2022, returning over $2,000 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down the Liverpool vs. Brighton matchup from every angle and just locked in his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Brighton vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. Brighton spread: Liverpool -1.5 (-105)

Liverpool vs. Brighton Over/Under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Brighton money line: Liverpool -270, Brighton +700, Draw +400

LVP: The Reds are unbeaten (20-6-0) in their past 26 home EPL matches

BRT: The Seagulls have scored at least twice in eight of their past 12 matches

Liverpool vs. Brighton picks: See picks here



Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds showed that they can still overpower opponents when they beat Bournemouth 9-0 on Aug. 27. Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino both scored twice in that game, and they are part of what should be a devastating attack. Mohamed Salah, who shared the EPL lead with 23 goals last season, is off to a slow start but remains the centerpiece of the offense. He has two goals and two assists but is off the torrid pace he set last year, and he is due for a breakout game.

Diaz joined the team during the winter transfer window, and Darwin Nunez was added this summer, so the offense is in good hands. The back end remains in the capable hands of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, who has a 72.2 save percentage. Liverpool hold the ball for almost 70% of their matches, while Brighton is at 50%, so they should be able to find opportunities. The Reds lead the league in shots with 118, 39 more than the Seagulls.

Why you should back Brighton

The Seagulls come in knowing they have had success against the Reds the past couple of years. They have lost just once in the past four meetings (1-2-1) and pulled off a famous 1-0 victory at Anfield during the 2020-21 season. Brighton have been winning with excellent defense, though they managed to rout Leicester City 5-2 in their most recent match on Sept. 4. They have allowed five goals in their six games. Four of those have come in their past two matches, but they had four consecutive clean sheets in all competitions before that. They have won two and lost one on the road.

Brighton haven't played for almost a month, so they should be well rested. Meanwhile, Liverpool were dealing with Champions League and international duty for several prominent players. The Seagulls have allowed 17 shots on target, the second-fewest in the league, and only three of the goals conceded have come during the run of play (two own goals). Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is tied for second in the EPL with three clean sheets and is ninth with a 70.7 save percentage.

How to make Liverpool vs. Brighton picks

Sutton has analyzed the Brighton vs. Liverpool match from all sides, and he offers up his two best bets and a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his analysis and expert EPL picks at SportsLine.

So where does all the betting value lie for Liverpool vs. Brighton on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Brighton vs. Liverpool, all from the soccer expert who is up more than $2,000 on his soccer picks in 2022, and find out.