It should be a fierce battle between desperate rivals Monday when Liverpool host Everton in a Merseyside derby in the English Premier League. Liverpool (8-5-7) have taken just one point from their last four Premier League matches and are languishing in 10th place. Everton (4-6-11) sit 18th in the Premier League table but appeared to find some life under new manager Sean Dyche. They shocked league leader Arsenal 1-0 in their first match under his direction on Feb. 4. Now they face a tall task at Anfield against an injury-ravaged but still talented Liverpool side.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Liverpool, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as -190 favorites (risk $190 to win $100) in its latest Everton vs. Liverpool odds from. Everton are +500 underdogs, a draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total match goals is set at 2.5. Before making any Liverpool vs. Everton picks, make sure you check out the English Premier League predictions and best bets from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Green is 24-22-1 on his soccer picks in 2023 and went 23-23-1 on his World Cup picks. He also crushed his tournament predictions on the Early Edge. He backed the USMNT to advance (+100), Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Boot (+900) and Netherlands, England and Argentina all to win their groups (+210) among his correct picks.

Now, Green has broken down the Liverpool vs. Everton matchup from all sides and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Everton vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. Everton spread: Liverpool -1.5 (+135)

Liverpool vs. Everton over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Everton money line: Liverpool -190, Everton +500, Draw +320

LIV: The Reds have scored at least once in nine of 10 home league matches

EVE: The Toffees have allowed more than one goal once in their past eight games

Liverpool vs. Everton picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Liverpool

Only one of the Reds' seven losses have come at Anfield, and they have a 23-9 goal differential on home soil. They still have dangerous attackers, with Mohamed Salah leading the charge. The Egyptian striker has seven goals, which is not up to his standard, but he is still a dangerous presence. Salah shared the Golden Boot last season with 23 goals. Darwin Nunez, who has 10 goals in all competitions, and Cody Gakpo also can create a lot of problems for defenders. Gakpo had 12 goals in 19 matches with PSV Eindhoven before arriving after the World Cup.

Liverpool have had a ton of injuries, but they face an Everton squad that has scored just 16 goals. If their talented attack can find at least one goal, they'll be in good shape. The Toffees are 1-4-5 on the road and have scored just six away goals. The Reds are 12-9-1 in their past 22 home meetings with Everton. The last meeting ended 0-0, but Liverpool had an 8-3 advantage in shots on target and held 61% possession.

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees should have an abundance of confidence after their famous victory against Arsenal. The team looked rejuvenated under Dyche, and it was a deserved result. Everton were organized in the back, with James Tarkowski and Conor Coady locking down the middle. Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye and Andre Onana will play a physical game in the midfield that should frustrate the Reds. Everton are third in tackles won (232) and sixth in yellow cards (46). Onana has won 33 tackles (sixth in EPL), and Tarkowski leads the EPL in blocks (57).

Veteran goalkeeper Jordan Pickford backs up the stout defense, and he is third in the league in saves (75). Everton held Arsenal without a goal for just the second time in league play. The Toffees can be effective on the counter-attack. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (one goal) is back from injury, and Demarai Gray (three goals) can outrun defenders. Liverpool have allowed at least two goals in five of their past seven games in all competitions.

How to make Everton vs. Liverpool picks

Green has taken an in-depth look at the Everton vs. Liverpool match from every angle. He is expecting this match to stay Under the goal total and provides another confident plus-money best bet and his full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing those picks here.

So, who wins Liverpool vs. Everton on Monday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Everton vs. Liverpool, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.