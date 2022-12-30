Liverpool will try to stay hot on Friday when the Reds host Leicester City in a key Matchweek 18 game at Anfield. Liverpool have won three straight matches and have climbed into sixth place in the Premier League standings. The Reds are just four points behind Manchester United for fifth place in the table. Meanwhile Leicester sit in 13th place in the standings but are just three points behind 10th place Brentford. The Foxes are coming off a 3-0 loss to Newcastle on Monday in the first match after the World Cup break.

Liverpool vs. Leicester spread: Liverpool -1.5 (-130), Leicester +1.5 (+100)

Liverpool vs. Leicester over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Leicester money line: Liverpool -370, Leicester City +900, Draw +475

LIV: The Reds lead the League in shots (256)

LEI: The Foxes are tied for the EPL lead in goals from outside the box (nine)

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have one of the best players in the world in Mo Salah. The three-time winner of the Premier League's Golden Boot, Salah is tied for the team lead and ranks seventh in the League with seven goals this season. He also is second on the team in assists with four, one behind team leader Andy Robertson.

In addition, Liverpool face a Leicester side that has struggled to defend this season. The Foxes have given up 28 goals, the fourth most in the League. That bodes well for the Reds, who rank fifth in the EPL in goals, with five.

Why you should back Leicester

Harvey Barnes has been on fire to start the season. The 25-year-old winger ranks second on the team in scoring, with six goals in 14 EPL matches. His previous career high is nine, set in the 2020-21 season.

In addition, the Foxes face a Liverpool side that has struggled putting teams away this season. On Nov. 6, the Reds took a 2-0 lead over Tottenham but allowed Spurs back in the game. Liverpool eventually prevailed, 2-1. On Monday the Reds took another 2-0 lead, this time on Aston Villa, before giving up a goal. Liverpool won that match 3-1.

