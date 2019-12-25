Liverpool vs Leicester City: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, preview, start time

Few Premier League games are bigger than this one. On Boxing Day, first-place Liverpool visits second-place Leicester City with so much on the line. The Reds own a 10-point lead in the table over the Foxes. A Liverpool win on Thursday would be a huge blow to Leicester's title chances, while a win from the Foxes makes things much more interesting as the season hits its halfway point. The Reds have played one less game in league play as they postponed their match vs. West Ham from last weekend. Instead, they won the Club World Cup by beating Flamengo 1-0 in extra time. Leicester is coming off a 3-1 loss at Manchester City.

Here's everything to know about the match:

Liverpool vs. Leicester City

Date : Thursday, Dec. 26

: Thursday, Dec. 26 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : King Power Stadium

: King Power Stadium TV channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool +105 | Draw +270 | Leicester +250

Storylines

Liverpool: They won't be well rested after playing an extra 30 minutes on Saturday and then having to travel back from Qatar, so it will be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp rests some of his players. It seems unlikely, but this is a busy stretch with no real break for the Premier League. The Reds, even without a couple key players, should feel good about getting a result.



Leicester City: The key will be to remain composed defensively, something the team did not do against Manchester City. After going up 1-0, Leicester looked relaxed and it came back to haunt them with City's clinical finishing. The Foxes have to defend with 10 behind the ball and look to go on the counter with Jamie Vardy over the top to have any shot.

Liverpool vs. Leicester City prediction

Pick: Liverpool 2, Leicester City 1