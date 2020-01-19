Liverpool vs. Manchester United player grades: Van Dijk, Salah shine as Matic bombs for Red Devils

Liverpool scored a goal in each half to beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday as the Reds closed in on the Premier League crown. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah got the goals for the undefeated hosts, who haven't lost any of their last 39 league games and have a 16-point advantage over Manchester City. How did all 22 starters and all six subs perform, and which manager was the best one on the night?

Liverpool grades

Player How did they do? Grade (GK) Alisson Didn't have to deal with a whole lot of danger and handled everything well. He even got an assist on the second goal to Salah. A (DEF) Trent Alexander-Arnold Assisted on the winning goal, which seems like his weekly output. Didn't get involved all that much but was consistent. B (DEF) Virgil van Dijk He scored the winning goal with his head and bossed United players off the ball regularly. The world's best defender showed it again. A+ (DEF) Joe Gomez The young Englishman worked well alongside Van Dijk and did a fine job of clearing out some dangerous balls. Sturdy. B (DEF) Andrew Robertson Fantastic against Daniel James early on but did let Aaron Wan-Bissaka get past him on one of United's best opportunities. B (MID) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Ox showed some clever passes, well-timed tackles and put in a good shift. His form is improving which is great for Liverpool and bad for everyone else. B (MID) Jordan Henderson Very good from the captain. He nearly scored and was lively with the ball, producing some clever passes. Led just like a captain is supposed to. B+ (MID) Georginio Wijnaldum What a lovely work rate. He does it all, including some awesome tackles. He showed skill and a fine ability to get the ball forward. One of the most underrated guys on the team. A (FWD) Mohamed Salah It's not how you start, it's how you finish, right? Struggled early but was better with each minute and produced a heck of a goal at the end to score for the first time against United in the league. A (FWD) Roberto Firmino Skillful and a joy to watch. One of the best strikers in Europe yet feels still very underrated. Had a goal called back due to a foul. B- (FWD) Sadio Mane The Senegal man had a decent match and nearly scored with his head in the first half, but he didn't get quite into the game as much as he had hoped. C+ (SUB 1) Adam Lallana Played just under a half an hour and added some stability to the midfield. B (SUB 2) Divock Origi Late sub that never really had much of a chance to get into the game. N/A (SUB 3) Fabinho Another late sub whose focus was defense. Not enough time to make a real impact. N/A (Coach) Jurgen Klopp His team continues to role and grind out results, and you better believe his team feeds of that enthusiasm. A

Man. United grades