Liverpool vs. Manchester United player grades: Van Dijk, Salah shine as Matic bombs for Red Devils
Who were the top performers of the day?
Liverpool scored a goal in each half to beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday as the Reds closed in on the Premier League crown. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah got the goals for the undefeated hosts, who haven't lost any of their last 39 league games and have a 16-point advantage over Manchester City. How did all 22 starters and all six subs perform, and which manager was the best one on the night?
Liverpool grades
|Player
|How did they do?
|Grade
(GK) Alisson
Didn't have to deal with a whole lot of danger and handled everything well. He even got an assist on the second goal to Salah.
A
(DEF) Trent Alexander-Arnold
Assisted on the winning goal, which seems like his weekly output. Didn't get involved all that much but was consistent.
B
(DEF) Virgil van Dijk
He scored the winning goal with his head and bossed United players off the ball regularly. The world's best defender showed it again.
A+
(DEF) Joe Gomez
The young Englishman worked well alongside Van Dijk and did a fine job of clearing out some dangerous balls. Sturdy.
B
(DEF) Andrew Robertson
Fantastic against Daniel James early on but did let Aaron Wan-Bissaka get past him on one of United's best opportunities.
B
(MID) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Ox showed some clever passes, well-timed tackles and put in a good shift. His form is improving which is great for Liverpool and bad for everyone else.
B
(MID) Jordan Henderson
Very good from the captain. He nearly scored and was lively with the ball, producing some clever passes. Led just like a captain is supposed to.
B+
(MID) Georginio Wijnaldum
What a lovely work rate. He does it all, including some awesome tackles. He showed skill and a fine ability to get the ball forward. One of the most underrated guys on the team.
A
(FWD) Mohamed Salah
It's not how you start, it's how you finish, right? Struggled early but was better with each minute and produced a heck of a goal at the end to score for the first time against United in the league.
A
(FWD) Roberto Firmino
Skillful and a joy to watch. One of the best strikers in Europe yet feels still very underrated. Had a goal called back due to a foul.
B-
(FWD) Sadio Mane
The Senegal man had a decent match and nearly scored with his head in the first half, but he didn't get quite into the game as much as he had hoped.
C+
(SUB 1) Adam Lallana
Played just under a half an hour and added some stability to the midfield.
B
(SUB 2) Divock Origi
Late sub that never really had much of a chance to get into the game.
N/A
(SUB 3) Fabinho
Another late sub whose focus was defense. Not enough time to make a real impact.
N/A
(Coach) Jurgen Klopp
His team continues to role and grind out results, and you better believe his team feeds of that enthusiasm.
A
Man. United grades
|Player
|How did they do?
|Grade
(GK) David de Gea
There was no stopping Van Dijk's header, and he had a fine stop on Henderson. Could have done better on Salah's winner, but the game was over by then.
B
(DEF) Brandon Williams
Why the heck was he guarding Van Dijk? He's nine inches shorter and had no chance. Not his fault though. Overall, he showed good energy.
C
(DEF) Harry Maguire
Wasn't alert enough on the opening goal, and that cost his team. Why not put your best defender on Van Dijk?
D
(DEF) Victor Lindelof
Did well to deny Mane just after the hour mark but also didn't do enough on the opening goal. Was better than Maguire.
C
(DEF) Aaron Wan-Bissaka
A solid outing. Should have had an assist to Andreas Pereira in the first half. Needs to get forward more.
B
(MID) Nemanja Matic
Got schooled a couple times and was a bit sloppy. He's just a tad too slow to deal with a quick midfield like Liverpool's.
C-
(MID) Fred
He's getting better and better with each game and becoming more comfortable. All of a sudden he's got from bust to an important player in this team.
B
(MID) Luke Shaw
Saved a goal with a crucial tackle on Sadio Mane but hardly was impressive elsewhere. If you are putting him high up, you've got problems.
C
(MID) Andreas Pereira
Missed a golden chance late in the first half, but he did well to set Anthony Martial up. Has all of the talent in the world but rarely shows hit. Inconsistent.
C
(MID) Daniel James
Sloppy passing. He had three poor passes in the first 15 minutes. The hustle and dedication is great, but the execution is not.
D
(FWD) Anthony Martial
Missed a fantastic chance in the second half by trying to rip the net off of the goal. His passing and dummies were solid and created space, but he really needs Marcus Rashford with him.
C+
(SUB 1) Juan Mata
Had 15 minutes on the pitch but could hardly even notice.
N/A
(SUB 2) Mason Greenwood
Probably deserved a half an hour to make his mark and not half of that.
N/A
(SUB 3) Diogo Dalot
Late sub.
N/A
(Coach) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Questionable decisions like playing two left backs. To his credit, they didn't play all that poorly but need a striker.
C+
