Liverpool vs. Napoli: Champions League live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds
Not many clubs are facing as much pressure as Liverpool on Matchday 6
Liverpool's Champions League life is on the line on Tuesday as the Reds host Napoli on Matchday 6. In Group C, Napoli is in first place with nine points, while PSG is second with eight. Liverpool sits in third with six points, while Red Star Belgrade has four. The Reds could finish anywhere from first place to fourth depending on how the day goes.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Liverpool vs. Napoli
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 11
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Anfield Stadium in Liverpool
- TV channel: Univision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Liverpool -170 / Napoli +410 / Draw +335
Storylines
Liverpool: The Reds are facing a must-win game. The team has to win to move on, and if PSG wins, Liverpool must then win by a score of 1-0 or by two goals or more. If Liverpool, PSG and Napoli all finish with nine points, the English club wins the group.
Napoli: The Italian side will be into the next round with a draw or better. If Napoli loses, they'll still go through if PSG loses to Red Star Belgrade.
Liverpool vs. Napoli prediction
Liverpool gets the huge win at home it needed, and the Reds make it to the round of 16 with this last chance.
Pick: Liverpool (-170)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Spurs vs. Barca preview
The pressure is on Tottenham to get a result if it wants to move on
-
PSG vs. Red Star preview
PSG is in a good spot, but their work isn't done
-
Champions League Matchday 6 updates
Liverpool, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Spurs are all jockeying for the final spots in the...
-
UCL scenarios for Liverpool, PSG, others
There are still teams with plenty of work left to do. Here are the permutations heading into...
-
Barcelona backs out of Miami game
It's a blow to soccer fans in the United States, especially in Miami, but it's not all that...
-
World Soccer Power Rankings
Atlanta United capped a brilliant season with a title