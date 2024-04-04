After Arsenal and Manchester City already picked up victories, the pressure is now firmly on Liverpool to win in order to return to the top of the Premier League table when they face Sheffield United on Thursday. They can go two points clear of league leaders Arsenal with a victory while this game is also a chance to pad their goal difference. While no Premier League match can be taken for granted, the Reds are hosting one of the worst defenses in Premier League history.

Sheffield United are currently conceding 2.66 goals per game, which is ahead of Derby County's pace in a record-breaking 2007-08 season where Derby conceded 89 goals for the most in a 38-game season in Premier League history. Solidly ahead of Derby's pace, it feels like only a matter of time until Sheffield United concedes their 90th goal of the season to become the holders of the dubious record.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, April 4 | Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, April 4 | : 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Liverpool -1600; Draw +1000; Sheffield United +3000

Storylines

Liverpool: Despite injuries permeating the Liverpool squad, they'll still have plenty of attacking power to get the job done. With Alexis Mac Allister pulling the strings from deep and Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz getting the job done in attack, this will be quite a match.

Sheffield United: At this point, with relegation all but secured, finding a way to avoid breaking the goals conceded record has to be the top priority for Chris Wilder and the team. Only nine matches remain in the season to avoid conceding 13 goals during the span but with how they've performed, half of that may be conceded to Liverpool alone.

Prediction

The Reds will keep their title charge going by putting a crooked number past a porous Sheffield United defense. Pick: Liverpool 5, Sheffield United 0