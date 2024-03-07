Liverpool F.C. will visit Sparta Prague for the first leg of the 2024 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday on Paramount+. The Reds topped their group in the previous stage of their tournament and enter Thursday's match with six straight wins across all competition. They visit a Sparta side that tops the Czech First League and defeated Turkish giants Galatasaray 6-4 in aggregate scoring to get to the Round of 16. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Epet Arena in Prague is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Sparta vs. Liverpool odds list Liverpool as -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sparta listed as +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Sparta

Sparta vs. Liverpool date: Thursday, Mar. 7

Sparta vs. Liverpool time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Sparta vs. Liverpool live stream: Paramount+

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

UEFA Europa League picks for Liverpool vs. Sparta

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Sparta vs. Liverpool, Green is picking the Reds to win for a -110 payout. The expert acknowledges that Jurgen Klopp's team has a long list of injuries and has a big match against Manchester United in the FA Cup race to think about. However, Liverpool's young players have risen to the occasion in recent matches to defeat tough league opponents in Chelsea and Southampton to stay atop the Premier League table.



Sparta are at the top of their own league's standings, but Green ultimately thinks there is a difference in quality that will be apparent in Thursday's match.

"A draw would be a decent result for Liverpool on Thursday, as it would be confident of winning the second leg at Anfield, but the odds on an away win still look tempting," Green told SportsLine. Stream the match here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Europa League on Paramount+

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Europa League on Paramount+