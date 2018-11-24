Liverpool vs. Watford: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Liverpool takes on underrated Watford on the road on Saturday in Premier League action for the league's 13th round of play. The Reds are in second place in the league and just two points behind leader Manchester City, while Watford is in seventh place and looking to get into the top six.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Watford

Date : Saturday, Nov. 24



: Saturday, Nov. 24 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Vicarage Road Stadium



: Vicarage Road Stadium TV channel : None



: None Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold Odds: Liverpool -188 / Watford +565 / Draw +345

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds have only won one of their last three games in all competitions, but in the league the team is still undefeated with a record of 9-3-0. Liverpool will look to get three points here with two huge games coming up. The Reds face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Nov. 28 before hosting rival Everton on Dec. 2 in the Merseyside derby.

Watford: After the red-hot start to the season, Watford has cooled off a bit as of late, losing to Newcastle and drawing Southampton. The team will look to pull a few points from the next few matches but a difficult schedule is on the horizon with games against Leicester City, Manchester City and Everton after this one.

Liverpool vs. Watford prediction

Liverpool has one of the best attacks around and Watford has struggled in the final third in the last two games, scoring once in the last 180 minutes. The Reds dominate from start to finish.

Pick: Liverpool (-188)