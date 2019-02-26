Liverpool vs. Watford: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Premier League's 28th matchday continues on Wednesday when first-place Liverpool hosts seventh-place Watford at Anfield. The Reds enter the day with 66 points and a record of 20-6-1, currently sitting a point above Manchester City. Liverpool is coming off a draw at Manchester United. Meanwhile, Watford is in fine form with a record of 11-7-9. The club has 40 points on the season with 11 games to go. Last season, Watford had 41.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Watford

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 27



: Wednesday, Jan. 27 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield



: Anfield TV channel : None



: None Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold Odds: Liverpool -400 / Watford +1100 / Draw +475

Storylines

Liverpool: Nothing short of three points here will be accepted. The Reds have dropped six points over their last four games with a win and three draws. These games at home are the ones they really need to stay in first place. A draw will feel like a defeat and should see them finish the weekend in second if it happens.

Watford: It's all about finishing as high as they can now. Sixth place is 10 points off and very unlikely, so they'll likely battle with Wolves and perhaps West Ham and Bournemouth for that spot. It would be a fantastic season if this team can finish seventh or eight. This team is in such a good spot that it could probably lose all of its remaining games and still avoid relegation.

Liverpool vs. Watford prediction

The Reds get a goal in both halves to put the pressure on Manchester City.

Pick: Liverpool (-400)