Liverpool get another chance to turn around their disappointing season when the Reds host Wolverhampton in a Premier League match on Wednesday at Anfield. One season after coming up only one point shy of Manchester City in the EPL title race, Liverpool enter Wednesday's game in seventh place in the table with 36 points. That's 21 points shy of league-leading Arsenal and nine points shy of fourth place Tottenham. Meanwhile, Wolves are 15th in the table with 24 points. The club is coming off a 1-1 draw against Fulham on Friday.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100) in the latest Liverpool vs. Wolves odds, with Wolves the +600 underdog. A draw is priced at +330 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Wolves vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. Wolves spread: Liverpool -1.5 (+125), Wolves +1.5 (-160)

Liverpool vs. Wolves over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Wolves money line: Liverpool -220, Wolves +600, Draw +330

LIV: Alisson is tied for fourth in the league in clean sheets (eight)

is tied for fourth in the league in clean sheets (eight) WLV: Pablo Sarabia leads the team in chances created (seven) over the last five games

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have dominated the head-to-head series against Wolves at Anfield recently. Liverpool have won 18 of their last 20 home matches against Wolverhampton. The Reds have not lost to Wolves at Anfield since 2010.

Liverpool have one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Alisson. The 30-year-old Brazilian is tied for fourth in the league in clean sheets with eight. In his last three Premier League matches, he has three clean sheets and five combined saves.

Why you should back Wolves

Wolves enter the match knowing they crushed Liverpool earlier this month. On Feb. 4, Wolves scored two early goals against the Reds' shaky defense and never let Liverpool back in the match, eventually winning 3-0. With a win on Wednesday, Wolves would complete a league double over the Reds for the first time since the 1950-51 season.

In addition, Pablo Sarabia has been excellent since joining the club on a transfer. Since making his debut on Jan. 22, the 30-year-old midfielder from Spain has created seven chances and has three shots on target. Both are the most on the Wolves over that time.

