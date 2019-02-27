Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores ridiculous back-heel goal against Watford

Liverpool has a lot of outstanding talent on its club, but Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah somehow manage to consistently steal the show. Mane did so on Wednesday against Watford, somehow finding his way in front of the net with his back turned, managing to click in a goal with his heel.

Take a look at one of the best goals from the 2018-19 Premier League season:

SADIO MANE GOT THEM WITH THE BACKHEEL GOAL 😳



It was Mane's second goal of the half, with the first coming just 11 minutes prior on a header that was set up by a beautiful cross. Mane single-handedly has Watford on its heels, and it shows in the box score. Admittedly, Mane's heel turn was set up by a bad first touch, but when the finish is that good we can let it go.

Mane is now at 14 goals on the season, a career high in Premier League play. Watford isn't the first team he's put up these types of performances against, and it certainly won't be the last.

