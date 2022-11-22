Late in England's decisive win over Iran to open group play at the 2022 World Cup, Jack Grealish scored to give England a 6-1 lead. That goal may not have had much bearing on the outcome of the match, but Grealish's celebration mattered a lot to one young fan.

Prior to the World Cup, 11-year-old Manchester City fan Finlay Fisher wrote to Grealish about his battle with cerebral palsy. Grealish's sister also has cerebral palsy, so the letter hit home with the Man City midfielder.

Grealish and Fisher got to meet before the latter went to represent England at the World Cup. That's when Grealish agreed to do the celebration of Fisher's choice whenever he scored his next goal.

Sure enough, in England's first 2022 World Cup match, Grealish was able to find the back of the net in the 90th minute. Keeping his promise, Grealish celebrated by flailing his arms in worm-like fashion.

After the match, Grealish took to social media and posted a video of their meeting with the caption, "For you Finlay."

Following his meaningful goal and a 6-2 drubbing of Iran, Grealish and England turn their attention to the United States. That match kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon.