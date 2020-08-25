Watch Now: What's Next For Lionel Messi ( 2:30 )

Lionel Messi might not be the only star on his way out of Barcelona. Luis Suarez is on the verge of leaving FC Barcelona as he's not in the plans of new manager Ronald Koeman. The club is set to rescind his contract, making him a free agent, according to RAC1 and confirmed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan star has won it all with Barca but has dealt with injuries this season. He joined Barca in 2014 and has been arguably the best striker in the world since then, scoring 198 goals in 283 games for the club in all competitions. He had 59 goals in his second season with Barca, and he still had a quality 2019-20 season with 21 goals but played just 36 matches, averaging around 50 matches during his time with the club.

That leaves a hole up top at the No. 9 position for the club entering a season of unknowns, with Messi telling the team he wants out. Barca failed to win a trophy this season for the first time in over a decade, with the final blow being an 8-2 loss in the Champions League quarterfinals to eventual winners Bayern Munich.

As for Suarez, he's going to have no shortage of options when it comes to continuing his career. He's expected to have plenty of offers from throughout Europe, with rumors circulating that he could potentially go back to former club Ajax. But as Diaro Sport reports, that's easier said than done.

He's also been heavily linked with Major League Soccer, with Inter Miami viewed as a possible destination that the South Florida club will explore with a need for a striker and having a familiar face in Uruguayan manager Diego Alonso.