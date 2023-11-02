One of the worst kept secrets in Major League Soccer this season has been Inter Miami's pursuit of Luis Suarez which may be coming to a close, according to TyC Sports. During the summer, Miami were pursuing Suarez but due to his contract with Gremio, it wasn't possible to get a deal done at the time. As Gremio's season comes to a close, it looks like Suarez will depart in the winter and sign a one-year contract with an option for a second, according to multiple reports in South America.

For the Uruguayan forward, it's a chance to join forces with Lionel Messi yet again while also offering Miami more experience to lead the line. Scoring 10 goals and assisting 10 more at 36 in the Brazilian Serie A, Suarez still has something to offer teams even with his knee injuries that were possibly pushing him to retire.

With Josef Martinez leaving, it's a good problem for manager Tata Martino to have in terms of reworking the attack as it brings a blank canvas for the squad. Mixing youth with experienced players, Miami need to improve when Messi isn't on the pitch especially considering that more games will be added to the schedule.

Alongside league play, the U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup, the Herons will compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup where play will begin as early as February with Miami entering in early March. Transfers will need to be completed quickly as expectations couldn't be higher for Martino and the team with a full season of Messi around the corner.

With their tour of China canceled, it remains to be seen what Miami's friendly schedule will look like but odds are that they'll be aiming high. Originally slated to face Qingdao Hainiu FC on Nov. 5 and Chengdu Rongcheng on Nov. 8, the Herons now likely won't return to action until the MLS preseason at which point they should be working Suarez into the rotation.

The move would add another aging player to the roster who needs to be carefully managed, but when Suarez has netted 464 goals and assisted 262 more, he could have a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-like impression on MLS. Exciting times are ahead for the Herons as this is only the tip of the iceberg of what the offseason can look like. Players like Angel Di Maria could also be on the wish list alongside more budding young stars that can help raise the ceiling of the club.