The Africa Cup of Nations kicked off on Jan. 13, with Sadio Mane and Senegal set to begin their bid to repeat as champions. A lot has changed since then. Egypt's iconic Mohamed Salah has returned to his club at Liverpool with a hamstring injury, though Egypt are still alive in the tournament and if they make the finals Salah may return. Ivory Coast advanced despite a disappointing group stage which caused them to fire head coach Jean-Louis Gasset despite still being alive in the tournament.

It was a wild group stage that saw both Algeria and Ghana miss the knockouts for the second straight tournament, and left Cape Verde among the surprise packages of the tournament, winning their group over Egypt and Ghana while strong performances from Namibia, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania will see that group all advance to the round of 16 alongside traditional powers.

Here's what to know:

Dates and how to watch

Dates: Jan. 13-Feb. 11

Jan. 13-Feb. 11 Location: Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Bracket

Schedule

All times Eastern

Round of 16

Saturday, Jan. 27

Angola 3, Namibia 0

Nigeria 2, Cameroon 0

Sunday, Jan. 28

Equatorial Guinea 0, Guinea 1

Egypt 1, DR Congo 1 (DR Congo advance 7-8 on pens)

Monday, Jan. 29

Cape Verde 1, Mauritania 0

Senegal 1, Ivory Coast 1 (Ivory Coast advance 4-5 on pens)

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Mali vs. Burkina Faso (12 p.m., beIN Sports)

Morocco vs. South Africa (3 p.m., beIN Sports)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 2

Nigera/Cameroon vs. Angola/Namibia (12 p.m., beIN Sports)

Egypt/DR Congo vs. Equatorial Guinea/Guinea (3 p.m., beIN Sports)

Feb. 3

Mali/Burkina Faso vs. Senegal/Ivory Coast 12 p.m., beIN Sports)

Cape Verde/Mauritania vs. Morocco/South Africa (3 p.m., beIN Sports)

Semifinals

Feb. 7

Third place match

Feb. 10

Final

Feb. 11, 3 p.m.

Group stage standings

Group A Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Equatorial Guinea 3 2 1 0 6 7 2 Nigeria 3 2 1 0 2 7 3 Ivory Coast 3 1 0 2 -3 3 4 Guinea-Bissau 3 0 0 3 -5 0

Group B Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Cape Verde 3 2 1 0 4 7 2 Egypt 3 0 3 0 0 3 3 Ghana 3 0 2 1 -1 2 4 Mozambique 3 0 2 1 -3 2

Group C Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Senegal 3 3 0 0 7 9 2 Cameroon 3 1 1 1 -1 4 3 Guinea 3 1 1 1 -1 4 4 Gambia 3 0 0 3 -5 0

Group D Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Angola 3 2 1 0 3 7 2 Burkina Faso 3 1 1 1 -1 4 3 Mauritania 3 1 0 2 -1 3 4 Algeria 3 0 2 1 -1 2

Group E Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Mali 3 1 1 0 2 5 2 South Africa 3 1 1 1 2 4 3 Namibia 3 1 1 1 -3 4 4 Tunisia 3 0 2 1 -1 2

Group F Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Morocco 3 2 1 0 4 7 2 DR Congo 3 0 3 0 0 3 3 Zambia 3 0 2 1 -1 2 4 Tanzania 3 0 1 1 -3 2

Results

Group stage

Saturday, Jan 13

Ivory Coast 2, Guinea-Bissau 0

Sunday, Jan. 14

Nigeria 1, Equatorial Guinea 1

Egypt 2, Mozambique 2

Ghana 1, Cape Verde 2

Monday, Jan. 15

Senegal 3, Gambia 0

Cameroon 1, Guinea 1

Algeria 1, Angola 1

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Burkina Faso 1, Mauritania 0

Tunisia 0, Namibia 1

Mali 2, South Africa 0

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Morocco 3, Tanzania 0

DR Congo 1, Zambia 1

Thursday, Jan.18

Equatorial Guinea 4, Guinea-Bissau 2

Ivory Coast 0, Nigeria 1

Egypt 2, Ghana 2

Friday, Jan. 19

Cape Verde 3, Mozambique 0

Senegal 3, Cameroon 1

Guinea 1, Gambia 0

Saturday, Jan. 20

Algeria 2, Burkina Faso 2

Mauritania 2, Angola 3

Tunisia 1, Mali 1

Sunday, Jan. 21

Morocco 1, DR Congo 1

Zambia 1, Tanzania 1

South Africa 4, Namibia 0

Monday, Jan. 22

Guinea-Bissau 0, Nigeria 1

Equatorial Guinea 4, Ivory Coast 0

Mozambique 2, Ghana 2

Cape Verde 2, Egypt 2

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Gambia 2, Cameroon 3

Guinea 0, Senegal 2

Mauritania 1, Algeria 0

Angola 2, Burkina Faso 0

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Namibia 0, Mali 0

South Africa 0, Tunisia 0

Zambia 0, Morocco 1

Tanzania 0, DR Congo 0