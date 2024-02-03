hakimi.jpg
The Africa Cup of Nations is barreling towards its February 11th final. and we've seen upsets galore with a final eight that has plenty of surprise teams. On saturday 

It was a wild group stage that saw both Algeria and Ghana miss the knockouts for the second straight tournament, and left Cape Verde among the surprise packages of the tournament, winning their group over Egypt and Ghana while strong performances from Namibia, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania will see that group all advance to the round of 16 alongside traditional powers.

Here's what to know:

Dates and how to watch

  • Dates: Jan. 13-Feb. 11
  • Location: Ivory Coast
  TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: Fubo

Bracket

Schedule

All times Eastern

Quarterfinals

Feb. 2
Nigera 1, Angola 0
DR Congo 3, Guinea 1

Feb. 3
Mali/Burkina Faso vs. Senegal/Ivory Coast 12 p.m., beIN Sports)
Cape Verde/Mauritania vs. Morocco/South Africa (3 p.m., beIN Sports)  

Semifinals
Feb. 7

Third place match
Feb.  10

Final
Feb. 11, 3 p.m.

Group stage standings

Group AClubMPWDLGDPts

1

Equatorial Guinea

3

2

1

0

6

7

2

Nigeria

3

2

1

0

2

7

3

Ivory Coast

3

1

0

2

-3

3

4

Guinea-Bissau

3

0

0

3

-5

0

Group BClubMPWDLGDPts

1

Cape Verde

3

2

1

0

4

7

2

Egypt

3

0

3

0

0

3

3

Ghana

3

0

2

1

-1

2

4

Mozambique

3

0

2

1

-3

2

Group CClubMPWDLGDPts

1

Senegal

3

3

0

0

7

9

2

Cameroon

3

1

1

1

-1

4

3

Guinea

3

1

1

1

-1

4

4

Gambia

3

0

0

3

-5

0

Group DClubMPWDLGDPts

1

Angola

3

2

1

0

3

7

2

Burkina Faso

3

1

1

1

-1

4

3

Mauritania

3

1

0

2

-1

3

4

Algeria

3

0

2

1

-1

2

Group EClubMPWDLGDPts

1

Mali

3

1

1

0

2

5

2

South Africa

3

1

1

1

2

4

3

Namibia

3

1

1

1

-3

4

4

Tunisia

3

0

2

1

-1

2

Group FClubMPWDLGDPts

1

Morocco

3

2

1

0

4

7

2

DR Congo

3

0

3

0

0

3

3

Zambia

3

0

2

1

-1

2

4

Tanzania

3

0

1

1

-3

2

Results

Group stage

Saturday, Jan 13
Ivory Coast 2, Guinea-Bissau 0

Sunday, Jan. 14
Nigeria 1, Equatorial Guinea 1
Egypt 2, Mozambique 2
Ghana 1, Cape Verde 2

Monday, Jan. 15
Senegal 3, Gambia 0 
Cameroon 1, Guinea 1
Algeria 1, Angola 1

Tuesday, Jan. 16
Burkina Faso 1, Mauritania 0
Tunisia 0, Namibia 1
Mali 2, South Africa 0

Wednesday, Jan. 17
Morocco 3, Tanzania 0
DR Congo 1, Zambia 1

Thursday, Jan.18
Equatorial Guinea 4, Guinea-Bissau 2
Ivory Coast 0, Nigeria 1
Egypt 2, Ghana 2

Friday, Jan. 19
Cape Verde 3, Mozambique 0
Senegal 3, Cameroon 1
Guinea 1, Gambia 0

Saturday, Jan. 20
Algeria 2, Burkina Faso 2
Mauritania 2, Angola 3
Tunisia 1, Mali 1

Sunday, Jan. 21
Morocco 1, DR Congo 1
Zambia 1, Tanzania 1
South Africa 4, Namibia 0

Monday, Jan. 22
Guinea-Bissau 0, Nigeria 1
Equatorial Guinea 4,  Ivory Coast 0
Mozambique 2, Ghana 2
Cape Verde 2, Egypt 2

Tuesday, Jan. 23
Gambia 2, Cameroon 3
Guinea 0, Senegal 2
Mauritania 1, Algeria 0
Angola 2, Burkina Faso 0

Wednesday, Jan. 24
Namibia 0, Mali 0
South Africa 0, Tunisia 0
Zambia 0, Morocco 1
Tanzania 0, DR Congo 0

Round of 16

Saturday, Jan. 27
Angola 3, Namibia 0 
Nigeria 2, Cameroon 0

Sunday, Jan. 28
Equatorial Guinea 0, Guinea 1
Egypt 1, DR Congo 1 (DR Congo advance 7-8 on pens)

Monday, Jan. 29
Cape Verde 1, Mauritania 0
Senegal 1, Ivory Coast 1 (Ivory Coast advance 4-5 on pens)

Tuesday, Jan. 30
Mali 2, Burkina Faso 1
Morocco 0, South Africa 2