The Africa Cup of Nations is barreling towards its February 11th final. and we've seen upsets galore with a final eight that has plenty of surprise teams. On saturday
It was a wild group stage that saw both Algeria and Ghana miss the knockouts for the second straight tournament, and left Cape Verde among the surprise packages of the tournament, winning their group over Egypt and Ghana while strong performances from Namibia, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania will see that group all advance to the round of 16 alongside traditional powers.
Here's what to know:
Dates and how to watch
- Dates: Jan. 13-Feb. 11
- Location: Ivory Coast
- TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)
Bracket
THE 2023 #AFCON QUARTERFINALS ARE SET. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/oQpIwuxeZf— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 30, 2024
Schedule
All times Eastern
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 2
Nigera 1, Angola 0
DR Congo 3, Guinea 1
Feb. 3
Mali/Burkina Faso vs. Senegal/Ivory Coast 12 p.m., beIN Sports)
Cape Verde/Mauritania vs. Morocco/South Africa (3 p.m., beIN Sports)
Semifinals
Feb. 7
Third place match
Feb. 10
Final
Feb. 11, 3 p.m.
Group stage standings
|Group A
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Equatorial Guinea
3
2
1
0
6
7
2
Nigeria
3
2
1
0
2
7
3
Ivory Coast
3
1
0
2
-3
3
4
Guinea-Bissau
3
0
0
3
-5
0
|Group B
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Cape Verde
3
2
1
0
4
7
2
Egypt
3
0
3
0
0
3
3
Ghana
3
0
2
1
-1
2
4
Mozambique
3
0
2
1
-3
2
|Group C
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Senegal
3
3
0
0
7
9
2
Cameroon
3
1
1
1
-1
4
3
Guinea
3
1
1
1
-1
4
4
Gambia
3
0
0
3
-5
0
|Group D
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Angola
3
2
1
0
3
7
2
Burkina Faso
3
1
1
1
-1
4
3
Mauritania
3
1
0
2
-1
3
4
Algeria
3
0
2
1
-1
2
|Group E
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Mali
3
1
1
0
2
5
2
South Africa
3
1
1
1
2
4
3
Namibia
3
1
1
1
-3
4
4
Tunisia
3
0
2
1
-1
2
|Group F
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Morocco
3
2
1
0
4
7
2
DR Congo
3
0
3
0
0
3
3
Zambia
3
0
2
1
-1
2
4
Tanzania
3
0
1
1
-3
2
Results
Group stage
Saturday, Jan 13
Ivory Coast 2, Guinea-Bissau 0
Sunday, Jan. 14
Nigeria 1, Equatorial Guinea 1
Egypt 2, Mozambique 2
Ghana 1, Cape Verde 2
Monday, Jan. 15
Senegal 3, Gambia 0
Cameroon 1, Guinea 1
Algeria 1, Angola 1
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Burkina Faso 1, Mauritania 0
Tunisia 0, Namibia 1
Mali 2, South Africa 0
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Morocco 3, Tanzania 0
DR Congo 1, Zambia 1
Thursday, Jan.18
Equatorial Guinea 4, Guinea-Bissau 2
Ivory Coast 0, Nigeria 1
Egypt 2, Ghana 2
Friday, Jan. 19
Cape Verde 3, Mozambique 0
Senegal 3, Cameroon 1
Guinea 1, Gambia 0
Saturday, Jan. 20
Algeria 2, Burkina Faso 2
Mauritania 2, Angola 3
Tunisia 1, Mali 1
Sunday, Jan. 21
Morocco 1, DR Congo 1
Zambia 1, Tanzania 1
South Africa 4, Namibia 0
Monday, Jan. 22
Guinea-Bissau 0, Nigeria 1
Equatorial Guinea 4, Ivory Coast 0
Mozambique 2, Ghana 2
Cape Verde 2, Egypt 2
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Gambia 2, Cameroon 3
Guinea 0, Senegal 2
Mauritania 1, Algeria 0
Angola 2, Burkina Faso 0
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Namibia 0, Mali 0
South Africa 0, Tunisia 0
Zambia 0, Morocco 1
Tanzania 0, DR Congo 0
Round of 16
Saturday, Jan. 27
Angola 3, Namibia 0
Nigeria 2, Cameroon 0
Sunday, Jan. 28
Equatorial Guinea 0, Guinea 1
Egypt 1, DR Congo 1 (DR Congo advance 7-8 on pens)
Monday, Jan. 29
Cape Verde 1, Mauritania 0
Senegal 1, Ivory Coast 1 (Ivory Coast advance 4-5 on pens)
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Mali 2, Burkina Faso 1
Morocco 0, South Africa 2