The Africa Cup of Nations kicked off on Jan. 13, with Sadio Mane and Senegal set to begin their bid to repeat as champions. With Nigeria's attacking strength, Morocco's defense, Mohamed Salah being in top form for Egypt, and the Ivory Coast along with Cameroon always being a threat, it will be no easy task as national teams battle to reach the summit of Africa.
Dates and how to watch
Dates and how to watch
- Dates: Jan. 13-Feb. 11
- Location: Ivory Coast
- TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)
Schedule
All times Eastern
Group stage
Saturday, Jan 13
Ivory Coast 2, Guinea-Bissau 0
Sunday, Jan. 14
Nigeria 1, Equatorial Guinea 1
Egypt 2, Mozambique 2
Ghana 1, Cape Verde 2
Monday, Jan. 15
Senegal 3, Gambia 0
Cameroon 1, Guinea 1
Algeria 1, Angola 1
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Burkina Faso 1, Mauritania 0
Tunisia 0, Namibia 1
Mali vs. South Africa (beIN Sports, 3 p.m.)
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Morroco vs. Tanzania (beIN Sports, 12 p.m.)
DR Congo vs. Zambia (beIN Sports, 3 p.m.)
Thursday, Jan.18
Equatorial Guinea vs. Guinea-Bissau (beIN Sports, 9 a.m.)
Ivory Coast vs. Nigeria (beIN Sports,12 p.m.)
Egypt vs. Ghana (beIN Sports, 3 p.m.)
Friday, Jan. 19
Cape Verde vs. Mozambique (beIN Sports, 9 a.m.)
Senegal vs. Cameroon (beIN Sports, 12 p.m.)
Guinea vs. Gambia (beIN Sports, 3 p.m.)
Saturday, Jan. 20
Algeria vs. Burkina Faso (beIN Sports Connect, 9 a.m.)
Mauritania vs. Angola (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)
Tunisia vs. Mali (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)
Sunday, Jan. 21
Morocco vs. DR Congo (beIN Sports Connect, 9 a.m.)
Zambia vs. Tanzinia (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)
South Africa vs. Namibia (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)
Monday, Jan. 22
Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)
Equatorial Guinea vs. Ivory Coast (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)
Mozambique vs. Ghana (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)
Cape Verde vs. Egypt (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Gambia vs. Cameroon (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)
Guinea vs. Senegal (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)
Mauritania vs. Algeria (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)
Angola vs. Burkina Faso (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Namibia vs. Mali (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)
South Africa vs. Tunisia (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)
Zambia vs. Morocco (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)
Tanzania vs. DR Congo (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)
Round of 16
Jan. 27-30
Quarterfinals
Feb. 2-3
Semifinals
Feb. 7
Third place match
Feb. 10
Final
Feb. 11, 3 p.m.
Standings
|Group A
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Ivory Coast
1
1
0
0
2
3
2
Equatorial Guinea
1
0
1
0
0
1
3
Nigeria
1
0
1
0
0
1
4
Guinea-Bissau
1
0
0
1
-2
0
|Group B
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Cape Verde
1
1
0
0
1
3
2
Egypt
1
0
1
0
0
1
3
Mozambique
1
0
1
0
0
1
4
Ghana
1
0
0
1
-1
0
|Group C
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Senegal
1
1
0
0
3
3
2
Cameroon
1
0
1
0
0
1
3
Guinea
1
0
1
0
0
1
4
Senegal
1
0
0
1
-3
0
|Group D
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Burkina Faso
1
1
0
0
1
3
2
Algeria
1
0
1
0
0
1
3
Angola
1
0
1
0
0
1
4
Mauritania
0
0
0
0
-1
0
|Group E
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Namibia
1
1
0
0
1
3
2
Mali
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
South Africa
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Tunisia
1
0
0
0
-1
0
|Group F
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
DR Congo
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Morocco
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Tanzania
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Zambia
0
0
0
0
0
0