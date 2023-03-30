Both teams are looking to get off to strong starts following the break when Mallorca host Osasuna in a Spanish La Liga match on Friday. Both teams entered the hiatus on brief slides, with Osasuna losing two in a row and Mallorca going 0-1-3 in their past four. Still, both are firmly in the middle of the pack, with Osasuna (9-7-10) ninth in La Liga's table and Mallorca (9-5-12) in 11th place. The teams met in January, when Osasuna took a 1-0 home victory. The visitors have finished 10th or 11th in three straight seasons, while Mallorca finished 16th last season in their return to the top flight. They haven't played three consecutive seasons in La Liga since 2013.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET at Iberostar Stadium in Palma de Mallorca. Caesars Sportsbook lists Mallorca as +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) in its latest Mallorca vs. Osasuna odds. Osasuna are +295 underdogs, a draw is priced at +185 and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5. Before you lock in any Osasuna vs. Mallorca picks or La Liga bets, make sure you see the Spanish La Liga predictions and best bets from SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer, widely known as "Buckets," is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

He is 75-54-2 (+22.42) on all soccer article predictions for SportsLine in 2023, bringing a profit well over $2,200 for $100 bettors. Eimer also is on a stunning run on his English competition picks, going 34-12-2 (+22.74) on his Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup predictions. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Osasuna vs. Mallorca:

Mallorca vs. Osasuna spread: Mallorca -0.5 (+120)

Mallorca vs. Osasuna over/under: 1.5 goals

Mallorca vs. Osasuna money line: Mallorca +120, Osasuna +295, Draw +185

MAL: They are 2-5-1 in their past eight league matches on Friday

OSA: They are 1-3-0 in their past four visits to Iberostar Stadium

Why you should back Mallorca

Los Piratas have been a better team at home. They have allowed 10 goals in 13 matches, going 6-3-4 to take 21 of the 32 points they have earned this season. They also had success before hitting their skid, defeating league leader Barcelona 1-0 in February and topping Villarreal 4-2. They should be refreshed coming out of the break, and they split last season's meetings, taking a 2-0 road victory. Kosovan striker Vedat Muriqi has a team-high 10 goals after scoring five in 16 games last season.

Mallorca's strength is preventing shots on net. They have allowed the fourth-fewest in La Liga (83) and are third-best in allowing just 27% of attempts to find the target. Osasuna put just four of their 15 shots on net in the January meeting. Los Piratas rank fifth in the league in blocked shots (90) and lead the league in yellow cards (90), so they can surely frustrate opponents. Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic has a 75.3 save percentage (seventh in La Liga) and eight clean sheets (T-6).

Why you should back Osasuna

Los Rojillos have put up a fight all season in away matches, and they lead La Liga with six road draws. They are 7-2-1 in the past 10 meetings with Mallorca, and they should be able to control possession again. Osasuna held the ball for 63% of the January match and average 6% more possession per game than the hosts. Mallorca are last in the league in shots with 233, almost 70 fewer than Osasuna (301). Los Rojillos had a 15-6 advantage in shots in the last meeting.

Aimar Oroz scored the goal in the January match, and the 21-year-old has three in his first season in the top flight. Ezequiel Avila has a team-high seven goals and is one of five players with two assists. Aitor Fernandez has a 74.5 save percentage and six clean sheets in 14 matches, putting him third in La Liga with a 42.9 clean sheet percentage. Osasuna are up 1-0 on aggregate over Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey semifinals, so they can compete with anyone.

How to make La Liga and Mallorca vs. Osasuna picks

Eimer has broken down Friday's Osasuna vs. Mallorca match from every angle. He is taking Over 1.5 on the goal total and has another confident best bet plus his full breakdown of the La Liga matchup.

