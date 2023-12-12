The fight to advance out of Group A continues on Tuesday as Manchester United hosts Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League action on Paramount+. Get a full breakdown on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. The Red Devils enter the game in last place, but can advance to the knockout stage with a win and a draw in Galatasaray vs. Copenhagen. Bayern Munich has already clinched a spot in the Round of 16 and has also won Group A, so it's possible manager Thomas Tuchel will consider squad rotation. However, he should still field a relatively strong squad with an opportunity to eliminate another European giant from the competition. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from Old Trafford in Manchester is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich odds list the German side as the +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with Manchester United listed as +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich

Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich date: Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich time: 3 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

UEFA Champions League picks for Bayern Munich vs. Man United

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Man United vs. Bayern Munich, Green is picking both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals to hit for a -138 payout. This will be a match where the Red Devils have no choice but to play on the front foot with the threat of being eliminated from European competition looming.

A loss would guarantee that Manchester United's continental season will end on Tuesday, while a win would likely earn them a chance to continue in the UEFA Europa League at worst and could sneak them into the knockout rounds of the UCL. Manchester United are coming off a brutal 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth in Premier League play over the weekend, but have scored in every Champions League match this season, including two goals or more in four of five matches.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich is also coming off a loss in the Bundesliga (5-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt), but has managed multiple goals in four of five Champions League ties. Expect a wide open match between two teams with attacking fire that are prone to occasional lapses in the back, creating a chance for value with both teams to score and over 2.5 goals. Stream the match now here.

