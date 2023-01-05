It's the first of two meetings over four days when Chelsea host Manchester City on Thursday in an English Premier League match at London's Stamford Bridge. The teams meet again Sunday at Etihad Stadium in an FA Cup third-round match. Both will be looking for a big victory, as City have won one of their past three league matches and the Blues have lost three of five. City (11-3-2) entered Matchweek 19 in second place, seven points behind Arsenal, and could face a bigger deficit or be in third place before kickoff. The Gunners face third-place Newcastle on Tuesday night. Chelsea (7-4-5) are mired in ninth place after finishing third last season. Both come in off 1-1 draws Saturday after taking first-half leads. Everton rallied to take the point against City, and Nottingham Forest found a second-half equalizer against the Blues

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists City as -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) in its latest Chelsea vs. Manchester City odds. The Blues are +390 underdogs, a draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Manchester City vs. Chelsea picks, make sure you check out the English Premier League predictions and best bets from proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Green went 23-23-1 on his World Cup picks and crushed his tournament predictions on the Early Edge, backing the USMNT to advance (+100), Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Boot (+900) and Netherlands, England and Argentina all to win their groups (+210) among his correct picks.

Now, Green has broken down the Chelsea vs. Man City matchup from every angle and just locked in his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Man City vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Man City spread: City -0.5 (-140)

Chelsea vs. Man City over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Man City money line: Chelsea +390, City -145, Draw +275

CHL: The Blues have failed to score in three of their past seven EPL matches

MCY: City have allowed a goal in six of their past seven league games

Chelsea vs. Man City picks: See picks here



Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens lead the league with 44 goals and have conceded 16, third-fewest in the EPL. They also have won three straight against the Blues, holding them without a goal in each one. Erling Haaland has scored almost half their goals, putting up an astonishing 21 in 15 matches. He had the only one in the draw with Everton and has 26 goals and three assists in 19 matches overall. Kevin De Bruyne has been feeding him and the rest of the attackers, leading the league with nine assists and 18 goal-creating actions. The Belgian also has scored three goals.

The City defense has had some injuries, but goalkeeper Ederson has six clean sheets. The attack is fully healthy, and the likes of Phil Foden (seven goals), Jack Grealish (three) and Bernardo Silva (two) will test Chelsea's back line. City average 66.8% possession and have the second-most shots (286) and shots on target (96) in the EPL. Chelsea have the fifth-fewest attempts (176), putting 59 on frame (15th). Chelsea don't allow a ton of shots, but 39.4% are on target, the third-worst mark in the EPL. The Citizens have allowed a league-low 38 on net.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues are struggling under new manager Graham Potter, but they certainly have the talent to compete once he finds the right formula. They beat City 1-0 in the final to win the Champions League just 16 months ago. Raheem Sterling (four goals), Kai Havertz (four) and Mason Mount (three) are all top-tier players who can finish chances. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has 219 goals in 418 career league matches and is due to break through for a second goal since joining Chelsea.

Chelsea's only loss at Stamford Bridge this season came against league leaders Arsenal, and they have allowed just six goals in eight matches in London. They won't let Manchester City take over the match, as City lead the league in possession, but Chelsea are third (59.8%).

How to make Chelsea vs. Manchester City picks

Green has scrutinized the Manchester City vs. Chelsea match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has two other confident best bets and his full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his EPL picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So, who wins Chelsea vs. Manchester City? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Man City vs. Chelsea match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.