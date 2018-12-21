Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

City is hot on Liverpool's heels and should be able to get three points here

Second-place Manchester  City welcomes struggling Crystal Palace to the Etihad on Saturday for Premier League Matchday 18. Pep Guardiola's team entered the weekend a point back of leader Liverpool, while Palace is in the thick of the relegation battle once again. The club has 15 points after 17 games and currently sits just five points above the drop zone.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 22
  • Time: 10 a.m. ET
  • Location: Etihad Stadium in Manchester
  • TV channel: NBC Sports Network
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: Man. City -707 / Palace +2034 / Draw +802

Storylines

Manchester City: City got some good news last weekend with the return of Kevin De Bruyne, who also managed to score midweek in the League Cup victory over Leicester City in penalty kicks. The Belgian is one of the top players in Europe, and getting him back just makes this dangerous team that much more difficult to deal with.

Crystal Palace: Palace has gotten a couple quality results as of late to ease relegation concerns. Palace has won two of their last four and have a big one coming up after this one with Cardiff City.

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace prediction

Anything short of a victory here would be an upset, and it's hard to see that happening. City wins, and the club wins big.

Pick: City (-707)

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

