The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Fulham @ Manchester City
- Current Records: Fulham 5-4-4; Manchester City 9-1-2
What to Know
Manchester City and Fulham are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Man City is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
This past Saturday, Man City won by a goal, slipping past Leicester City 1-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Man City was the better team in the second half.
Speaking of close games: Fulham and Everton ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Man City had enough goals to win and then some against Fulham when the teams previously met two seasons ago, taking their game 3-0. Will Man City repeat their success, or does Fulham have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Fulham
- When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: USA Network
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -626; Draw +650; Fulham +1400
Series History
Manchester City have won all of the meetings they've played against Fulham in the last seven years.
- Mar 13, 2021 - Manchester City 3 vs. Fulham 0
- Dec 05, 2020 - Manchester City 2 vs. Fulham 0
- Mar 30, 2019 - Manchester City 2 vs. Fulham 0
- Sep 15, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Fulham 0