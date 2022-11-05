The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Manchester City

Current Records: Fulham 5-4-4; Manchester City 9-1-2

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Manchester City and Fulham are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Man City is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

This past Saturday, Man City won by a goal, slipping past Leicester City 1-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Man City was the better team in the second half.

Speaking of close games: Fulham and Everton ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Man City had enough goals to win and then some against Fulham when the teams previously met two seasons ago, taking their game 3-0. Will Man City repeat their success, or does Fulham have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Fulham

Manchester City vs. Fulham When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -626; Draw +650; Fulham +1400

Series History

Manchester City have won all of the meetings they've played against Fulham in the last seven years.