Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim: Champions League pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online, time

The Champions League's final group stage matchday wraps up Wednesday with eight more games, as Manchester City tries to wrap up Group F. There's a chance City could lose and still win the group, but Pep Guardiola's team will be aiming for at least a point to finish in first and create even more momentum entering the knockout stage.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Man. City vs. Hoffenheim

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 12



: Wednesday, Dec. 12 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium in Manchester



: Etihad Stadium in Manchester TV channel : None



: None Streaming: B/R Live and Univision Deportes app

B/R Live and Univision Deportes app Odds: Man. City -580 / Hoffenheim +1200 / Draw +675

Storylines

Manchester City: With 10 points and a three-point lead over Lyon, City probably won't be too cautious here. We could see them rest a couple key players, but they should still have more than enough to win this game at home, aiming to bounce back from the loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

Hoffenheim: The German club is in a tough spot. In last place with three points, they are forced to win this game if they want any chance of moving on, but even a win might not be enough. If Hoffenheim wins, they'll needed Lyon to beat Shakhtar Donetsk in order to finish third and enter the Europa League.

Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim prediction

City picks up the win to clinch the group, while Hoffenheim is sent packing.

Pick: Man. City (-580)