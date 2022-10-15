Liverpool will try to win their third straight against Manchester City when they host the reigning league champions in an English Premier League match Sunday. The Reds (2-4-2) defeated City in the FA Cup semifinals and Community Shield and the teams played to 2-2 draws in both league meetings last season. But now the Reds sit 10th in the Premier League table and lost 3-2 to league leader Arsenal last Sunday. Man City (7-2-0) are the only unbeaten team in the league but are one point behind the Gunners in the table. The Citizens cruised to a 4-0 victory against Southampton last Saturday. Both teams were in Champions League action midweek, with Liverpool crushing Rangers 7-1 while City rested some key players in a 0-0 draw with Copenhagen.

Kickoff in Liverpool, England is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Man City as the -113 favorites (risk $113 to win $100) in its latest Liverpool vs. Manchester City odds. Liverpool are +275 underdogs, a draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before making any Liverpool vs. Manchester City picks or bets, you need to see the English Premier League predictions from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he is 10-8 on his last 18 EPL picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down the Liverpool vs. Manchester City matchup from every angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Man City:

Liverpool vs. Man City spread: City -0.5 (-125)

Liverpool vs. Man City over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Man City money line: Liverpool +275, City -113, Draw +285

Liverpool: They have conceded six goals over the past two league matches.

Man City: They have scored at least twice in 18 of their past 19 EPL games.

Liverpool vs. Man City: See picks at SportsLine

Why You Should Back Manchester City

The Citizens added the world's most coveted player to a team that was already dominant, and he could cause tons of trouble for Liverpool's struggling back line. Erling Haaland is on record pace, scoring 15 goals in nine league games, and he sat out Wednesday's game and will be one of the freshest players on the pitch. City score more than 3.5 goals per game, and their plus-24 differential is 11 goals better than any other team. They face a Liverpool squad that is yielding 1.5 per contest, and the Reds are allowing 43.5 of opponents' shots to hit the target, the worst mark in the league.

Haaland has plenty of support, with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all capable of their own thrilling displays. De Bruyne leads the league with nine assists, Foden has six goals and fours assists and Silva has scored twice and set up four goals. City are also among the league's best on the back end, allowing nine goals and 19 shots on target. Star goalkeeper Ederson has a league-high five clean sheets. Liverpool have won just one of the past eight league meetings between the teams (1-3-4), and City outshot them 23-12 in the two EPL matchups last season.

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds should have some confidence coming off the rout of Rangers, and Mohamed Salah had a hat trick in Wednesday's game. The Egyptian star is off to a slow start in league play, scoring twice and setting up three goals. But he shared the league lead with 23 goals last season and will be looking to make sure his EPL breakout comes against a huge rival. Roberto Firmino scored two goals and Darwin Nunez had one as Liverpool outshot Rangers 20-7 (9-2 on target). Firmino and Nunez also scored last week against Arsenal as the Reds held the ball for 56 percent of the match.

City don't allow a lot of shots, but that might be taking some edge off for Ederson in the net. The Brazilian star has saved fewer than 58% of the shots he has faced, so if the Reds can find the target they could have success. Liverpool have allowed the third-fewest shots (69) and attempts on target (30) and also have a star goalkeeper. Alisson, a teammate of Ederson's with the Brazil National Team, has a 66.7 save percentage and will be looking to outdo his countryman. Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 27 EPL games (20-7-0) at Anfield -- with a 71-16 advantage in goals.

How to make EPL and Liverpool vs. Manchester City picks

Green has broken down the Man City vs. Liverpool match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total. He also provides two confident best bets. He's only sharing those picks here.

So, who wins Liverpool vs. Manchester City in Sunday's English Premier League matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Manchester City vs. Liverpool, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons.