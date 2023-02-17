Manchester City look to build off a crucial victory when they visit Nottingham Forest for an English Premier League matchup on Saturday. Manchester City (16-3-4) posted a 3-1 road win against Arsenal on Wednesday to move ahead of the Gunners for first place in the Premier League table. Nottingham Forest (6-6-10) had their five-game unbeaten streak halted last weekend as they suffered a 2-0 loss at Fulham.

Kickoff at City Ground is set for 10 a.m. ET. The Citizens are the -345 favorites (risk $345 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Nottingham are +900 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +440 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Man City vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Man City -345, Nottingham +900, Draw +440

Man City vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Nottingham Forest spread: Man City -1.5 (-125)

MCY: The Citizens have outscored their opponents 13-5 over their last five Premier League matches

NF: The Reds have produced fewer than two goals in seven of their last eight league games

Why you should back Manchester City

Manchester City's explosive offense is the reason they are ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League standings. The teams have 51 points apiece, but Manchester City have a plus-36 goal differential compared to the Gunners' plus-26 mark. The Citizens have netted a Premier League-leading 59 goals and have failed to score in only two of their 23 matches.

Erling Haaland has been outstanding in his first season with the Citizens after spending the previous four in the German Bundesliga. The 22-year-old Norwegian striker leads the Premier League with 26 goals, nine more than the closest player, and has scored five in his last five league matches. Haaland came up with a huge performance in Man City's 6-0 home victory against Nottingham in August, recording the second of his four hat tricks this season.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Reds will need a huge effort from their dormant offense, which has produced the second-fewest amount of goals in the Premier League this season (17). Brennan Johnson is the team's top scoring threat as he has netted five goals in 22 contests. The 21-year-old forward has recorded three of those goals over his last four league matches, with two coming in Nottingham's 2-0 victory against Leicester City on Jan. 14.

Johnson is second on the Reds this season with two assists, two behind midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White for the team lead. Striker Taiwo Awoniyi is second on Nottingham with four goals but is sidelined with a groin injury. That means more will be expected of the 23-year-old Gibbs-White, whose two goals make him the only other player on the squad with more than one.

