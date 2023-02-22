Manchester City attempt to slow down a hot opponent when they visit RB Leipzig in the first leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup on Wednesday. Manchester City, who reached the final for the first time in 2021, went 4-2-0 to finish atop their group. RB Leipzig lost their first two group stage contests but reeled off four consecutive victories to advance to the knockout phase.

Kickoff at Red Bull Arena is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Citizens are the -122 favorites (risk $122 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Red Bulls are +325 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Green just finished crushing his World Cup predictions on the Early Edge, backing the USMNT to advance (+100), Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Boot (+900) and Netherlands, England and Argentina all to win their groups (+210) among his correct picks.

Now, Green has broken down Man City vs. RB Leipzig from every angle and just revealed his Champions League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for RB Leipzig vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig money line: Man City -122, RB Leipzig +325, Draw +260

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig spread: Man City -0.5 (-120)

MCY: The Citizens had a plus-12 goal differential in the UCL group stage

RBL: The Red Bulls have reached the Round of 16 for the third time

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens' defense has been superb in the competition as the team finished group play tied with Bayern Munich for fewest goals allowed with two. The club has posted four clean sheets in the Champions League, including three straight before defeating Sevilla 3-1 in its final contest. Man City have allowed more than one goal just once in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Striker Erling Haaland has been the top offensive player in the Champions League for the Citizens, netting five goals in four games. The 22-year-old Norwegian is tied for third in goals in the competition and leads the English Premier League with 26 in 23 contests. Winger Riyad Mahrez and forward Julian Alvarez have scored two goals apiece in this competition.

Why you should back RB Leipzig

The Red Bulls have outscored their opponents 12-3 during their four game winning streak in the competition. Christopher Nkunku and Andre Silva have scored three goals apiece in the competition, with the latter also notching three assists. The 27-year-old Silva played a huge role in Leipzig's 2-1 victory against Man City in the group stage last year, scoring what proved to be the decisive goal in the 71st minute.

The 25-year-old Nkunku, who returned to action in the Red Bulls' victory against Wolfsburg on Saturday after missing three months with a knee injury, is second in the Bundesliga with 12 goals. Timo Werner is the only other member of the club with multiple goals in the Champions League as he has scored twice while adding a pair of assists. The 26-year-old striker is Leipzig's second-leading scorer in league play with five goals after recording only four with Chelsea of the Premier League last season.

How to make RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City picks

Green has broken down the UEFA Champions League match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked three other best bets for the matchup. You can only see his UEFA Champions League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City on Wednesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.