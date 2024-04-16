A spot in the semifinals is on the line when defending champion Manchester City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Manchester City, who defeated Real Madrid in the semis last year en route to their first Champions League title, had their 10-game winning streak in the competition halted when they played to a 3-3 draw against Los Blancos in the first leg last Tuesday. Seeking their record 15th crown, Real Madrid won their first seven UCL matches before settling for back-to-back draws.

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid money line: Citizens -160, Los Blancos +400, Draw +330

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid spread: Citizens -0.5 (-160)

MCY: The Citizens have scored three goals in each of their nine UCL matches

RM: Los Blancos have advanced from only two of their last 10 UCL ties after failing to win the first leg

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens enter Wednesday with a 27-game unbeaten streak across all competitions (22-5-0) and have been even better at home, where they have gone 41 consecutive matches without a loss. Man City also have been enjoying a lengthy run of success in the Champions League, going without a defeat in the competition over their last 22 contests. The Citizens have three players in the top 10 of the UCL in goals, as Erling Haaland is tied for second with six while Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden have scored five apiece to share fifth place with three others.

Foden, who also is tied for seventh with three assists, has converted in five of his last six UCL contests, including each of the last two. The 23-year-old netted just one goal in eight games during the Citizens' run to the title last year. Midfielder Bernardo Silva also has been hot of late for Man City, scoring a goal in back-to-back appearances in the competition. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos also haven't been beaten in a while, recording 10 wins and five draws over their last 15 matches across all competitions. They have been victorious in 11 consecutive quarterfinal ties in the Champions League since 2003-04 when they lost to Monaco. The club has had balanced scoring over its last five contests as eight different players have accounted for its 11 goals in that span.

Brazilian winger Rodrygo scored his fourth goal of the competition in the first leg against Manchester City to pull even with midfielder Jude Bellingham for the team lead. Joselu and Vinicius Junior both have converted three times while midfielder Brahim Diaz has netted a pair of goals. Los Blancos also have some skilled set-up men as Bellingham and Vinicius Junior are tied with four others for the UCL lead with four assists each. See which team to pick here.

