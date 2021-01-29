Manchester City have caught fire over the last two months and now sit alone atop the Premier League table. Not only do they have 41 points but they also have a game in hand on the four teams behind them in the table, giving Pep Guardiola's side a deceptively large lead. Sheffield United meanwhile sit dead last, though they are coming off a shock win against Manchester United this week, only their second of the season.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Sheffield United

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

FuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Manchester City -700, Draw +675, Sheffield United +2000 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Manchester -700 Bet Now

What to Know

Manchester City took care of business against Sheffield United on the road in the teams' previous meeting last October and will be looking to do the same thing back at Etihad Stadium. City has a defense that allows only 0.68 goals per game, so Sheffield United's offense will have their work cut out for them, especially considering that the Blades 0.60 goals per match is the worst total in the Premier league

City are coming off a dominant performance against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, winning the match 5-0 after scoring four times in the first half. Meanwhile, after a disastrous start to the season the Blades have finally put some points on the board. After not winning any of their first 17 matches, Chris Wilder's men have won two out of their last three including a shock 2-1 over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

In their previous matchup City only won by a goal, slipping past Sheffield 1-0.

Series History

Manchester City have won all of the meetings they've played against Sheffield United in the last six years.

Oct 31, 2020 - Manchester City 1 vs. Sheffield United 0

Jan 21, 2020 - Manchester City 1 vs. Sheffield United 0

Dec 29, 2019 - Manchester City 2 vs. Sheffield United 0

Prediction

Manchester City are firing on all cylinders right now and will be too much for even a slightly resurgent Sheffield

United. Pick: Manchester City 3-0 Sheffield United

