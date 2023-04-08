Time is of the essence for both sides when Manchester City visit Southampton for an English Premier League match Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. With 10 games left, City (20-4-4) are second in the Premier League table, eight points behind Arsenal, as they attempt to defend their title. The Saints (6-5-18) are in last place and desperate to avoid relegation. They are within four points of five teams ahead of them, so a positive result would be massive. Southampton battled to a 3-3 draw with Spurs before the break, but that was tempered by a 1-0 loss to West Ham last Sunday. City come off a 4-1 rout of Liverpool, dominating despite top scorer Erling Haaland sitting out with a groin injury.

Man City vs. Southampton spread: City -1.5 (-135)

Man City vs. Southampton over/under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Southampton money line: City -410, Southampton +1200, Draw +450

MCY: The Cityzens have a 27-2 goal advantage over their past seven opponents

SOU: The Saints have kept one clean sheet in 14 league home matches

Why you should back Manchester City

Haaland returned to training this week and could be ready, but the Cityzens showed they have more than enough firepower. Manager Pep Guardiola has plenty of options, and midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will get the best out of any of them. He leads the Premier League with 13 assists and 146 shot-creating actions. He also scored his fifth goal Saturday, and Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Julian Alvarez also got on the board. City won the last league match between these teams 4-0, making them 9-3-1 in the past 13 league meetings. They had a 21-5 shot advantage, 8-0 on target.

The Cityzens will hold the ball throughout, as they have a possession rate more than 20% higher. They lead the league at 64.4%, while the Saints are at 45.5. City are a league-best plus-45 in goal differential this season, while Southampton are minus-24 and have scored 48 fewer goals overall (23-71). The hosts have conceded 24 goals in 14 home games while scoring 14. The Saints won the most recent meeting 2-0, but that was an EFL Cup match. Guardiola kept Haaland and de Bruyne on the bench until the game was essentially decided, and No. 1 goalkeeper Ederson didn't play.

Why you should back Southampton

The Saints have been up and down, but they can be a handful for even the best teams at times. They beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in February and scraped out a 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford last month. The draw with Spurs was a thrilling affair, with Southampton rallying from a two-goal deficit in the last 15 minutes and James Ward-Prowse scoring the equalizer on a penalty. The midfielder can change games on set pieces and is the team's leading scorer with seven goals. He is second in the Premier League in crosses (206).

Che Adams has scored five goals, including the opening goal to equalize against Tottenham. Theo Walcott spurred the comeback with his goal in the 77th minute, his first goal in 11 appearances. Southampton play a rough game that could be frustrating for the visitors, and they do a good job of limiting shots on target. They are third in the league in fouls (345) and tackles (564) and have blocked 398 shots, second-most in the league. They beat City 2-0 in the EFL Cup quarterfinals in January despite yielding 72% possession.

