Manchester City vs. West Ham: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

As part of the Premier League's 28th matchday, second-place Manchester City hosts ninth-place West Ham on Wednesday on the same day first-place Liverpool is also in action. City enters with 65 points and a 21-2-4 record, resting just a point behind the Reds. The Hammers are 10-6-11 and just four points back of seventh place. It's a match City is expected to win, but West Ham can put a big damper on their title run with an upset at the Etihad.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester City vs. West Ham

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 27



: Wednesday, Feb. 27 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium



: Etihad Stadium TV channel : None



: None Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold Odds: Manchester City -700 / West Ham +1700 / Draw +700

Storylines

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola is undoubtedly telling his team to not worry about Liverpool. Because the truth is, if they take care of business the rest of the season, there isn't a reason why they shouldn't win the title. City has more depth, but they need to be cautious here. West Ham has regularly played up to its competition and is capable of causing a surprise.

West Ham: Are we going to see the Hammers who beat Arsenal or the ones that were eliminated in the FA Cup by Wimbledon? Truthfully, probably somewhere in the middle. The team is often disconnected in attack but has guys who can pull off solo efforts like Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio and Marko Arnautovic. If City can dominate possession, West Ham won't have much of a chance.

Manchester City vs. West Ham prediction

City scores two in each half, keeps West Ham out and earned another momentum-building result.

Pick: Manchester City (-700)