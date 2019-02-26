Manchester City vs. West Ham: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
City needs to avoid dropping points to stay close to Liverpool
As part of the Premier League's 28th matchday, second-place Manchester City hosts ninth-place West Ham on Wednesday on the same day first-place Liverpool is also in action. City enters with 65 points and a 21-2-4 record, resting just a point behind the Reds. The Hammers are 10-6-11 and just four points back of seventh place. It's a match City is expected to win, but West Ham can put a big damper on their title run with an upset at the Etihad.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Manchester City vs. West Ham
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 27
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Etihad Stadium
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Odds: Manchester City -700 / West Ham +1700 / Draw +700
Storylines
Manchester City: Pep Guardiola is undoubtedly telling his team to not worry about Liverpool. Because the truth is, if they take care of business the rest of the season, there isn't a reason why they shouldn't win the title. City has more depth, but they need to be cautious here. West Ham has regularly played up to its competition and is capable of causing a surprise.
West Ham: Are we going to see the Hammers who beat Arsenal or the ones that were eliminated in the FA Cup by Wimbledon? Truthfully, probably somewhere in the middle. The team is often disconnected in attack but has guys who can pull off solo efforts like Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio and Marko Arnautovic. If City can dominate possession, West Ham won't have much of a chance.
Manchester City vs. West Ham prediction
City scores two in each half, keeps West Ham out and earned another momentum-building result.
Pick: Manchester City (-700)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. United vs. Crystal Palace preview
United finds itself outside of the top four after drawing Liverpool
-
Liverpool vs. Watford preview
The Reds face a little test against an in-form Watford
-
El Clasico preview
Real Madrid currently leads on away goals entering this second leg
-
Power Rankings: Pivotal week at Chelsea
The top three teams remain the same in this week's rankings
-
How to watch soccer on TV
Here are the upcoming games on TV
-
Kepa refuses Sarri's orders in EFL final
Sarri called the incident a 'misunderstanding'