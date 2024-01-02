Manchester United are sending Sergio Reguilon back to Tottenham halfway through his season long loan spell at the club. The deal struck by the Red Devils on transfer deadline day in August included a break clause in the January transfer window, one which CBS Sports source indicate was always considered likely to be activated should numbers be sufficient at left back.

At the time of Reguilon's arrival, Erik ten Hag was without both senior full backs, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, due to injury. The former's return to fitness has limited Reguilon to just four starts in all competitions since the beginning of September. While Malacia is still not back from his knee issue, United confirmed last month that the 24 year old was progressing well in his bid to return to contention early in 2024.

Reguilon struggled to excel during his brief time at Old Trafford, making just seven starts (four of which saw United concede three or more goals) and a further five appearances off the bench. In addition to Shaw, Ten Hag has also deployed Sofyan Amrabat at left back while Diogo Dalot has proven versatile enough to cover both flanks. Lisandro Martinez, expected back this month, could also cover the position in a pinch.

The departure of Reguilon comes as United look to trim back a first team squad that numbers 31. Donny van de Beek is set to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan whilst the club are willing to listen to any offers for Jadon Sancho, who is understood to retain hope he can find a top level European club at which to rebuild his career amid renewed interest from Saudi Arabia.

Reguilon is unlikely to fit into Ange Postecoglu's plans with Tottenham; given that he did not feature for his parent club before heading to Manchester the 27 year old is still free to join another club on loan or a permanent basis this month. His return will mean Spurs have five senior left backs on their books, an unwelcome reminder of the work required to unstitch the squads built for Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte over recent years.

Reguilon cost Spurs £32 million when he arrived from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 and has 18 months left to run on a £120,000-a-week contract. The left back, who spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, has made 67 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions, the most recent in April 2022.