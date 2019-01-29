Manchester United vs. Burnley: Premier League live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds, time
The Red Devils haven't lost since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over
Manchester United heads to Burnley on Tuesday for Matchday 23 of the Premier League season. United is roaring under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, climbing to sixth place with a record of 13-5-5 and 44 points. United is 8-0-0 under the new boss and is coming off a fine 3-1 win at Arsenal in the FA Cup to create even more momentum.Meanwhile, Burnley finds itself in the relegation battle. Sean Dyche's team has just 22 points with a record of 6-4-13, and only two clubs have given up more than their 43 goals. Burnley is three points above the drop zone by not close to safety. United is the strong favorite to move to 9-0-0 under Solksjaer, but Burnley is craving at least a point to boost its chances of safety.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Burnley
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 29
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Old Trafford in Manchester
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Man. United -370 / Burnley +1300 / Draw +380
Storylines
Manchester United: It's been night and day for the Red Devils since Mourinho left. The team is confident, the players look happy and all of that translates to success on the field. It's crazy how one changes can completely modify expectations. In United's last three games, the team has six goals scored, two conceded and wins over Arsenal and Tottenham. This group is rolling.
Burnley: After losing 5-0 to Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday, this team isn't entering the contest with any momentum. Over the last 180 minutes, the club has failed to score and has just three shots on the opposing goal. There are some winnable matches coming up, but getting something from this one would be huge for this team's confidence.
Manchester United vs. Burnley prediction
United dominates from start to finish, keeping Solskjaer's team unbeaten since his arrival.
Pick: Manchester United (-370)
