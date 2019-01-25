Manchester United vs. Arsenal: FA Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online, kick time

The fourth round of the FA Cup resumes Friday with the tastiest of matchups highlighting the slate. Arsenal hosts Manchester United at the Emirates for a spot in the next round, with a replay taking place if the game finishes tied. The Gunners are fresh off a 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League but received some bad news in that one as defender Hector Bellerin tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season in what's another big blow for the backline of Unai Emery.

On the other side, United is unbeaten in 2019 with new coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continuing to get this team to flourish and play with confidence. It's a fantastic matchup that should bring plenty of exciting moments under the lights.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

FA Cup: Arsenal vs. Man. United

Date : Friday, Jan. 25



: Friday, Jan. 25 Time : 2:55 p.m. ET



: 2:55 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium in London



: Emirates Stadium in London TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Arsenal +145 / Man. United +175 / Draw +250

Storylines

Man. United: Since Solskjaer took over, United has played seven matches, and the Red Devils have won them all. Most recently, it was a 2-1 win against Brighton to follow up that fantastic 1-0 result at Tottenham where David de Gea stole the show. With this tough cup game, United will then face a very manageable league schedule with Burnley, Leicester and Fulham next.

Arsenal: The Gunners already saw United this season in early December, and that game finished in a 2-2 draw. The Gunners took a lead in the 68th minute on an own goal, only to see Jesse Lingard equalize. Arsenal will feel good about its chances here, looking to avoid a trip to United at all costs.

Man. United vs. Arsenal prediction

Both teams score in the second half, and a replay takes place at a later date as a result. No winner here.

Pick: Draw (+250)