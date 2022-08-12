Manchester United attempts to post the first victory of manager Erik ten Hag's tenure when it visits Brentford for a 2022-23 English Premier League matchup on Saturday. The Red Devils brought ten Hag into the fold after finishing sixth in the standings last season with a 16-10-12 record. Manchester United failed to make the Dutchman's debut a successful one as it dropped a 2-1 decision at home against Brighton in its season opener last Sunday. Brentford, which went 13-7-18 in its first Premier League season in 2021-22, opened the campaign with a 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Kickoff at Gtech Community Stadium is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Red Devils are +102 favorites (risk $100 to win $102) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Manchester United vs. Brentford odds, while the Bees are +280 underdogs. A regulation draw is priced at +240 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Man United vs. Brentford money line: Red Devils +102, Bees +280, Draw +240

Man United vs. Brentford over-under: 2.5 goals

Man United vs. Brentford spread: Red Devils -0.5 (-105)

MANU: The Red Devils haven't lost to Brentford since February 1938

BRE: The Bees scored just one goal in two matches against Manchester United last season

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils won both meetings with Brentford last season, posting a 3-1 victory on the road and a 3-0 triumph at home. Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of his team-high 18 goals in the home win and will be eager to convert Saturday after recording one unsuccessful shot in 38 minutes off the bench against Brighton. The 37-year-old Portuguese forward ended last season with nine goals over his final seven matches.

Manchester United is hoping for big things from Christian Eriksen, who registered a goal and four assists in 11 games with Brentford last season. The 30-year-old midfielder netted 10 goals twice during his seven campaigns with Tottenham from 2013-20 and reached double figures in assists on four occasions. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes also is expected to produce as he was second on the Red Devils in both goals and assists last season with 10 and six, respectively.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees dug deep in the second half against Leicester City last Sunday to earn a point after falling behind 2-0. Forward Ivan Toney began the comeback in the 62nd minute and midfielder Josh Dasilva knotted the match in the 86th. The 26-year-old Toney led Brentford with 12 goals in 2021-22, with one being the team's only tally in its two matches against Manchester United.

Toney finished second on the Bees last season with five assists, two behind forward Bryan Mbuemo. Brentford will be looking for a contribution from Yoane Wissa, who was second on the team with seven goals last campaign. The 25-year-old forward did not land on the scoresheet against Leicester City but ended the 2021-22 season, his first in the Premier League, with two goals and an assist over his final three contests.

